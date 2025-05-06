Whatcom County, Wash., dairy ambassador crowned Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Maddie DeLange of Lynden, Wash., was crowned 2025-26 Whatcom County Dairy Ambassador on April 26 at the Lynden Heritage Museum.

Sarah Van Berkum of Everson, Wash., was selected as the alternate. The Whatcom Dairy Women have hosted the ambassador program for nearly seven decades.

DeLange, a sophomore at Lynden High School, is the daughter of Nick and Tara DeLange.

Her speech was on her positive experiences growing up in the dairy industry. Through a game show-style format, she educated the audience on the dairy industry.

“The dairy industry is truly intertwined into everyone’s life, whether you live on a dairy farm, have milk with your cereal, or see a cow as you drive by on the road. No matter where you are or what you do, dairy is there,” she said. “At the heart of it all is our dairy farmers who run this industry.”

Van Berkum is a Lynden High School junior. Her parents are Henry and Tracy Van Berkum.

Van Berkum’s speech was an introduction to how dairy products go from the farm to the grocery store, recognizing the work involved before dairy products are on the grocery dairy case.

“From the care and hard work on dairy farms, to the various steps at the dairy plant, and all the way to our grocery stores, it’s incredible how much goes into something we often take for granted,” she said. “So the next time you grab a gallon of milk or a block of cheese from the store, remember there’s a whole story behind it — and it all started with a cow.”

The competition included interviews, speeches, a dairy knowledge test, personal communication interactions and reading a dairy storybook to an audience.

Lunch included the opportunity for casual conversations between the candidates and contest judges Emily Neff, Vincent Buys and Vickie Crane.

The day culminated in the second annual Whatcom County Young Dairy Leaders Celebration with family, friends and community members in attendance. Brooke Weimer was emcee, and Dairy Women members Lydia Oostra, Alyssa Boersma and Jamie Noteboom introduced speakers.

Amber Curry, Whatcom County Dairy Women treasurer and scholarship committee member, recognized recipients of the 2025 Whatcom County Dairy Women scholarships.

Recipients of the Judy Scholten Memorial Scholarship, who each receiving a $1,500 scholarship, are: Fischer Blok, Brooklyn Hallberg, Alena Heeringa, Mackenzie Joostens, Elizabeth Lenssen, Luke Smith, Ryan Van Berkum and Katelyn Vander Veen.

DeLange succeeds Katelyn Vander Veen, the outgoing Dairy Ambassador, a freshman at Oregon State University studying agricultural sciences through the school’s online program.

Brooklyn Hallberg and Madison Lenssen are the outgoing alternate ambassadors. Hallberg is a Lynden High School senior and Whatcom Community College student. Lenssen is a junior at Lynden Christian High School.

Vander Veen, Hallberg and Lenssen thanked their parents and the dairy community for supporting the Dairy Ambassador program, and highlighted their experiences and personal growth.

The 2024-2025 Dairy Ambassadors interacted with thousands of community members and presented to more than 1,300 elementary students. Debbie VanderVeen awarded each Ambassador with a $1,200 scholarship on behalf of Whatcom County Dairy Women.

The Lynden Heritage Museum donated the venue. Dairy Farmers of Washington sponsors the Dairy Literacy Program and Dairy Ambassador classroom presentations. Darigold provided milk for the traditional milk toast. Originals By Chad donated tiaras.