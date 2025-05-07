New wine pub home to Laissez Faire label Published 11:24 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Cinder Winery founders Melanie Krause and Joe Schnerr are opening a “wine pub” to showcase their separate Laissez Faire label.

Owner and head winemaker Krause, and her husband Schnerr, who handles sales and marketing, set up Laissez Faire Wine Co. in the new Boardwalk complex, on 41st Street in Garden City along the Boise River Greenbelt pathway system.

They started the Cinder label in 2006 and the Laissez Faire label, on which the pub is centered, in 2012.

“We’re excited to bring this concept to the public,” Schnerr said in a news release. “We have loved the concept of the Laissez Faire wines since we first created the label: affordable, gorgeous everyday wines. Now we are able to open a location dedicated to these principles.”

Boardwalk, a mix of apartments and commercial occupants including eateries, is a “beautiful and unique gathering place. We look forward to welcoming the public to this casual wine-pub concept,” he said.

The pub’s wine selection includes “many exclusive to the location and yet very affordable,” Schnerr said. Also featured: a rotating tapas offering, local beers on tap, wine cocktails, non-alcohol cocktails, a retail section featuring picnic supplies such as cheeses and meats, and a walk-up window for orders from the open-air plaza.

The Laissez Faire Wine Co. space is “beautiful and our winemaking team is excited to create more offerings under this label,” Krause said. “We will continue to source from our local vineyard partners here in the Snake River Valley, but now we have the ability to explore and create more, and bring it directly to our community.”

The wine pub, open starting May 7, is designed as a welcoming environment in which to see old friends or meet new people, Krause said in an interview. The pub is “exactly as I want it, having spent 25 years selling wine, making wine and experiencing wine all over the world.”

Laissez Faire Wine Co. exemplifies a trend that has Idaho wineries working to introduce the state’s wines to new, more demographically diverse audiences as well as those looking for wines at different price points, said Nollie Haws, a spokesperson for the state wine commission.

“This includes younger folks and those who might just be moving to Idaho and not aware of Idaho’s award-winning wine industry,” she said. “This is also part of promoting Idaho’s wine community as welcoming, casual and friendly, and taking advantage of the state’s beautiful outdoor settings.”

Opening the pub enables Krause and Schnerr to, in a sense, move the Laissez Faire label out of the Cinder processing facility and tasting room that they will continue to operate a few blocks away.

Cinder wines reflect a high-quality American winemaking style that has richness and longer aging among characteristics, Krause said. The Cinder tasting room offers an uncrowded sit-down, high-service environment. A dedicated wine club factors into wines selling out before the next release.

Laissez Faire wines — currently comprising four whites, four reds and a sparkling — have “fast” and “fresh” qualities that reflect low-intervention winemaking, she said.

“It’s very hands-off, just like the name says,” Krause said.