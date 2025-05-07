Trump administration retains Wyss as Washington FSA director Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Jon Wyss has been appointed state director of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Washington, a position he held during the Biden administration and first Trump administration.

Kirk Pearson, a former state legislator, was appointed Washington state director for Rural Development, a position he held during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced state FSA and Rural Development directors on May 2.

“This new group of USDA appointees will ensure President Trump’s America First agenda is a reality in rural areas across the country,” Rollins said in a statement.

Wyss was first appointed in 2019. Prior to his appointment to FSA, Wyss worked for his wife Melanie’s family company, Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County, as an analyst and government affairs director.

Pearson represented portions of Snohomish, Skagit and King counties in the House and then the Senate for 17 years.