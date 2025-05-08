Bill intends to boost Oregon’s ‘dual credit’ farm and forestry classes Published 9:36 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Oregon lawmakers appear likely to pass a bill that encourages college-credit agriculture and forestry classes in high schools, though some have doubts about its effectiveness.

Senate Bill 784 would require the development of statewide standards for “dual credit” courses in these subjects, which is intended to make such classes more widely available, especially in rural areas.

“Many students are eager to pursue careers in agriculture, forestry and natural resources but they need exposure and seamless pathways to higher education and industry jobs,” said Sen. Todd Nash, R-Enterprise, the bill’s chief co-sponsor.

The proposal passed the Senate last month, 27-1, and is now headed for a House floor vote after a key committee recently recommended its approval.

More than 7,400 students are enrolled in natural resource programs at Oregon’s universities, showing there’s a demand for such education, so SB 784 would be a “smart investment” in the state’s future workforce, said Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, the bill’s chief co-sponsor.

Opportunities to pursue dual credit courses, which allow students to earn both high school and college credits, “should not be dictated by zip code,” said Amanda Sullivan-Astor, forest policy manager for the Associated Oregon Loggers.

The bill would help ensure rural students have equal access to such programs, “making the leap to higher education less daunting and more affordable,” she said.

However, the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which would be charged with implementing SB 784, said that current law already allows for dual credit courses in agriculture and forestry, along with all other subjects.

The standards for dual credit courses are not curriculum-specific, but rather focus on the instructor’s qualifications, how the curriculum is developed and how students are assessed, said Kyle Thomas, director of legislative and policy affairs for the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

“That is a template that is intended to be used across any subject matter that is sought to be taught,” he said.

While it’s true that dual credit courses are not evenly distributed across Oregon, that’s not due to any legal barriers, but rather the lack of money and qualified instructors in rural areas, Thomas said. Despite calls to train more instructors for such programs, there hasn’t been significant funding for such efforts.

“Budget and instructor qualification, we would view as the primary impediments,” he said.

Southern Oregon University has concerns about SB 784 because the proposal “introduces redundant standards that would increase reporting and administrative requirements, further complicating the pathways for high school students to pursue these important career opportunities,” according to its written testimony.

The proposal is intended to work in tandem with other legislation that would boost funding for agriculture, forestry and natural resource education, which is currently being reviewed by the budget-setting Joint Committee on Ways and Means, said Jake Pelroy, chief staffer for Sen. Nash.

The bill is meant to encourage the adoption of such dual credit programs on a broader scale, Pelroy said.

“We’re just reiterating the fact this can happen. Sometimes, it’s important to remind the public and the agency that this can happen,” he said. “This is an effort to try to get it more statewide. Not all schools have the same access.”

The fact that Oregon already has dual credit standards available for agriculture, forestry and natural resource classes led Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, to vote against the bill in the Senate.

“I’m not certain this bill is necessary,” she said.

Rep. Sarah Finger McDonald, D-Corvallis, said she supports agriculture education but recently cast the sole vote against SB 784 in the House Higher Education Committee.

“I’m a little uncomfortable calling out specific fields in the statute that already exists, which covers everything, including the agriculture field,” she said. “To build these programs, this bill isn’t what we need. It’s the funding and the faculty to teach these courses.”