Oregon, Washington sue Trump for blowing off wind projects Published 10:25 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

Blue states are suing President Trump for suspending federal approval of onshore and offshore wind projects, claiming the order threatens their climate goals and the wind industry.

Oregon, Washington, California, 14 other states and Washington, D.C., filed the lawsuit May 5 in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. The lawsuit claims Trump has no legal basis for halting federal support for wind development.

Wind power is important for Oregon and Washington to meet their clean-energy laws, according to the lawsuit.

“Without a robust clean energy economy, we will see worsening climate change, more expensive energy from toxic fossil fuels, fewer jobs, and fewer solutions to our greatest challenges,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement.

On Inauguration Day, Trump directed federal agencies to review their wind energy related policies. The states claim the directive has stopped wind projects that need federal approval, including several installations off the California coast.

Trump mocks wind energy as an unreliable source of power. At a rally April 29 in Michigan, Trump said he supported coal, but not wind energy. “I don’t give approval to those stupid windmills that go round and round and round,” he said.

The 17 states suing Trump include Illinois, which generated the fifth-most wind power in February among the 50 states, according to the Energy Information Administration. The top four wind-producing states — Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas — are not involved in the lawsuit.

Wind provides about 8% of Washington’s electricity, according to the EIA. Washington ranks last among the 17 most Western states in the Lower 48 for wind power potential, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Washington’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, which reviews large energy proposals, has not received an application from a wind developer since 2021.

The lawsuit claims wind power improves Washington’s energy security and economic stability. The Horse Heaven wind and solar installation in Benton County will enhance the state’s clean-energy portfolio when finished, according to the suit.

“Wind power is one of the most promising sources of renewable energy for Washington,” the lawsuit reads. “It is an abundant and sustainable energy source that does not produce any greenhouse gas emissions.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell are leading the 17-state coalition. The other states participating in the lawsuit are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico and Rhode Island.