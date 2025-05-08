U.S. tree nuts, noncitrus fruits see sweet value gains in 2024 Published 9:33 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

U.S. noncitrus fruit crops — led by grapes, strawberries and apples, all primarily grown on the West Coast — climbed 5% in value, hitting $18.9 billion in 2024, according to a new USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report.

The utilized production value of U.S. tree nuts — topped by California almonds, pistachios and walnuts — skyrocketed 15% from 2023, reaching $9.4 billion.

Big three noncitrus fruits

The total utilized production value of 21 USDA monitored noncitrus crops has climbed from $16.5 billion in 2015.

Grapes ($6.2 billion), strawberries ($4 billion) and apples ($2.9 billion) combined for 69% of the noncitrus fruit total utilized value in 2024, as well as 77% of utilized production.

For value, they were followed by blueberries ($1.15 billion), peaches ($926 million) sweet cherries ($814 million), avocados ($537 million), raspberries ($475 million), cranberries ($400 million) and pears ($301 million).

Among those crops, California was the leading state for avocados, grapes, peaches, raspberries and strawberries, second in value and production for sweet cherries and third for pears. It’s also a major producer of blueberries and apples.

Washington represented the bulk of national apple production and value, was also No. 1 in blueberries and sweet cherries, No. 2 for grapes and pears, and is a ranked peach producer.

Oregon was the nation’s top pear producer in 2024, second for blueberry production and value, third for cranberries, raspberries and sweet cherries, seventh for apples and is a major grape producer.

Utilized production of noncitrus fruits was 15.9 million tons, down 3% from 2023. That figure has dipped from more than 18 million tons in 2015-2017.

Bearing acreage totaled 1.90 million, up 2% from the previous season. Meanwhile, citrus acreage shrank by nearly 100,000 over the past three years, hitting 532,500 in 2024.

Top three tree nut crops

U.S. tree nut utilized production was worth $8.5 billion in 2015.

In 2024, almonds were the top tree nut crop valued at $5.66 billion, followed by pistachios ($2.05 billion), walnuts ($1.04 billion).

Pecans, grown in a variety of states, were next at $468 million, with Oregon hazelnuts fifth at $163 million and Hawaii macadamia nuts sixth at $42 million.

The nation’s utilized production totaled 3.61 million tons of tree nuts in 2024, down 4% from the previous year.

Between 2015 and 2020, production grew from roughly 2.5 million tons to 4.1 million tons.

Bearing acreage was 2.79 million acres, up 1% from 2023.