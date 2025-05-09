BLM picks Cresswell to lead Shoshone Field Office Published 7:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management named Lisa Cresswell to serve as Shoshone Field Office manager.

She will direct management of 1.7 million acres of public land in south-central Idaho.

“I am so pleased that Lisa accepted the Shoshone field manager position,” BLM Twin Falls District Manager Birk Roseman said in a news release. Cresswell has served for several years in the district “and has extensive knowledge of the projects and services the Shoshone Field Office offers. Her keen observations and deep passion for public land management will lead the office well into the future.”

Cresswell has lived and worked in the Shoshone area since 1998.

“This place has been home for a long time and holds many fond memories for me,” she said in the release. “I look forward to working with and mentoring the next generation of staff in the Shoshone Field Office.”

Cresswell grew up on the North Carolina coast and moved to Idaho during high school. She earned a master’s degree in anthropology at Idaho State University.

She started her BLM career in 1991 as an archaeology trainee in the Idaho Falls District. After completing her master’s degree, she moved to the Shoshone Field Office as an archaeologist.

Cresswell later worked as the Twin Falls District planner and was a collateral duty Equal Employment Opportunity counselor for 10 years before becoming the Shoshone assistant field manager in 2021.

The Shoshone Field Office administers 215 livestock grazing allotments with 172 permittees, and co-manages Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve with the National Park Service.

The field office has public land parcels that have been nominated for geothermal leasing in 2025.