Honey bee group requests USDA share info on colony losses Published 7:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The Honey Bee Health Coalition has requested the USDA Agricultural Research Service authorize its scientists to share analysis of what caused “catastrophic losses” of 60% of U.S. honey bee colonies.

Beekeepers still don’t know if 1.6 million estimated hive die-offs were caused by a new pest, disease or pesticide event.

“There’s not a lot of communications externally from the federal government as the new administration has come in and began implementing their priorities,” said Matt Mulica, coalition facilitator. “This information is critical to beekeepers,” Mulica said.

He added in an interview that the federal government has never moved the fastest but could share information in a crisis.

Letter to the USDA

Mulica penned a May 1 letter to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and other USDA officials in which he urged the agency to maintain its funding and operational capacity of honey bee research units nationally.

The letter, which also asked for open communication about the hive die-offs, was in reaction to USDA plans to reduce its workforce.

“We’re really just responding to national news,” Mulica said.

Research can help identify underlying causes and reverse the damage done to pollinators.

If USDA-ARS honey bee health and pollination research units are downsized or eliminated, the consequences for U.S. agriculture could be dire, the letter cautions.

‘Severe repercussions’

“These losses are already having severe repercussions on honey production and the pollination services that honey bees provide to a wide range of agricultural industries,” Mulica wrote.

“As growers struggle to secure contracted pollination services for their crops, this could reduce farmer yields, create higher prices and limited availability in the grocery store, and potentially have other impacts,” he added.

Honey bees are critical for pollination for more than 90 crops such as almonds, apples, blueberries and cherries.

The estimated economic losses from the hive die-offs has already exceeded $600 million and many beekeepers are struggling to recover financially, according to the letter.

The Honey Bee Health Coalition includes a wide range of stakeholders including beekeepers, growers, researchers, government agencies, agribusinesses, conservation groups, manufacturers and consumer brands.