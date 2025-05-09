Lamb Weston hires Heselton as chief information officer Published 7:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Potato processor Lamb Weston Inc. has hired Benjamin Heselton as chief information officer.

He will lead the Eagle, Idaho-based company’s global technology strategy and will serve as a critical point of contact between all areas of the company and Lamb’s technology execution, according to a news release.

“Ben brings a strong track record of technology leadership and a pragmatic, solutions-driven mindset that makes him a tremendous addition to our executive team,” said Mike Smith, president and CEO. “His broad industry experience and strategic vision will help us accelerate digital innovation and elevate our global technology capabilities, ultimately driving greater value across our business.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of chief information officer of Lamb Weston,” Heselton said in the release. “I look forward to partnering with the global technology services team and the broader organization to harness the power of technology in driving operational excellence, innovation and long-term growth.”

He comes to the company from Wurth IT USA, where he served as chief technology officer.

As the leader of Wurth’s digital organization, Heselton oversaw information technology services for all of the company’s North American operations, led new global software development, partnered with other Wurth global IT operations and was a founding member of the company’s Global Information Security Council, according to the release.

He held various roles during his 18 years with The Wurth Group, including chief information officer, and vice president of information technology and project management for other divisions.

Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) supplies frozen potato and sweet potato products to restaurants and retailers around the world.

The company last fall announced a restructuring plan, and in an April 3 earnings report said volume trends and profitability metrics improved in the most recent quarter.