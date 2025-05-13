New Washington FFA state officers excited for year ahead Published 10:24 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

PULLMAN, Wash. — It hadn’t quite sunk in yet for the new Washington FFA state officers Saturday night, but they were already very excited to connect with the state’s 15,000 members.

“It feels electrifying,” President Katy Belles, of Liberty FFA, located southeast of Spangle, told the Capital Press. “Throughout the next year, I really want to be able to connect with members across the state and across the country. I really want to be able to listen to everyone’s needs, what everyone’s thinking, and be able to transmit that back to a state level through the state association.”

“I am ecstatic right now,” said Vice President Gustaf Suksdorf, also from Liberty FFA. “I really want to be able to inspire all of the members that I can come into contact with.”

“Truly phenomenal,” said Claire Sheehan, secretary, of Sunnyside FFA. “I really want to represent this organization well, because I love it so much. I also want to have an influential impact on all the members that I come across, all 15,000.”

“Unreal — it hasn’t hit yet,” said Ava Haase, treasurer, of Chelan FFA. Her goal for the year ahead? “Really to just serve as a mentor and be there as a learning tool for all 15,000 members.”

“Surreal,” said Kaylyn Bozeman, reporter, of White River FFA in Buckley. Her goals are “to meet as many people as I can and learn as much as I can.”

“It’s unreal, I don’t know how better to describe it,” said Aubrey Gardiner, sentinel, of Riverside FFA in Chattaroy. “I’m the first state officer from my chapter, so this is like a very big accomplishment … and I’m just so excited.”

“These guys are probably some of the smartest and most-equipped officers that we’ve seen,” said Seth Smith, Washington FFA state officer elections coordinator. “These guys especially are going to bring a real new level of professionalism to the association. I’m really excited to watch them connect with members across the state, as they’ve connected with our committee the last three days.”

The state convention was May 8-10 on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.

About 2,831 members, advisors and guests registered for the convention, an increase over the previous year, said Tamara Whitcomb, advisor and executive director of the Washington FFA Association. Organizers last year estimated the convention drew about 2,700 people.

Washington FFA reached 15,000 members for the first time this year, the association announced on its Facebook page in March.

“My biggest goal is to help people find their home, their community within FFA,” said Gardiner, the sentinel. “Because this is my home — I know exactly where I need to be, and this is it. And I want to help others do the exact same thing.”