California walnut prices surged in 2024, industry now poised for more production Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

California’s walnut industry hopes to bounce back with better production this season after low yields and nut quality in 2024, but can it maintain robust prices for growers?

The price per ton hit $1,720 in 2024, nearly double 2023 and triple 2022’s prices, according to a recent USDA report.

That pushed the value of the U.S. crop to $1.04 billion, up 44% over 2023.

Christine Lott, communications director for the California Walnut Commission, said prices were pushed higher by the smaller crop and increased demand.

Walnuts are gaining recognition for their nutritional value, versatility and great taste, she added, in an email.

“There’s optimism for continued strong market conditions and demand for our high-quality walnuts around the world,” Lott said.

Inventory and shipment figures indicate that there should be no unsold carryover by Sept. 1, allowing the industry to start shipments of the new harvest of walnuts immediately, Lott wrote.

Outstanding early conditions

Farmers reported outstanding early-season conditions that could boost the 2025 crop in California, which produces nearly all the walnuts in the U.S.

“Things are shaping up to be a tremendously good start to California’s growing season,” said Davin Norene, owner of Big Time Farming and a walnut growing specialist.

“We are predicting good things ahead of this year’s crop,” he said in a news release from the California Walnut Board & Commission.

This winter had ample chill hours for walnuts.

Following three consecutive years of average to above-average rainfall and snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains, orchards also started the growing season with adequate surface water and replenished soil profiles.

Spring temperatures were ideal in mid-April as early walnut varieties began bud break.

Walnut data

In 2024, a mild winter was followed by extreme heat and dry conditions that slowed tree nut maturation in California.

Utilized production the past season was 603,000 tons, down 27% from the record crop of the previous year, according to the USDA.

Yield per acre was 1.63 tons, down more than a half-ton.

Nearly 80% of the walnuts sold were shelled, but the weight used was in-shell equivalent.Bearing acreage was estimated at 370,000, down 4% from 2023. It’s the first time since 1951 that walnut bearing acreage has declined in back-to-back years.

“Many orchards that had been removed were older and varieties less desirable to the marketplace,” Lott said.

She added that growers remain confident they can deliver ample supply, as 67% of existing acreage is 19 years old or younger. Much of that is higher-density plantings that should boost yields.