Family resolves sprawling litigation over Oregon cranberry farm Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A family has resolved a sprawling dispute among cousins over an Oregon cranberry farm that in recent years sparked six lawsuits, two appeals and two bankruptcy filings.

A global settlement has ended all litigation among family members in a disagreement over the management of Bussman Cranberries in Coos County.

Ownership of the cranberry growing and processing operation was split among three brothers, George, James, and Peter Bussman, and their four cousins: Sarah Strain, Elizabeth Potter, Jennifer Isenhart and Mary Kistner, who are sisters.

The four sisters accused the Bussman brothers of mismanaging the joint 34-acre family operation to benefit their separate cranberry businesses.

Though the parties agreed to dismiss a 2017 lawsuit, the sisters filed another complaint three years later, claiming the Bussman brothers sold fruit to the joint family company at artificially inflated prices, used joint resources to buy property for themselves and engaged in “sham transactions” to extract money from the joint company, among other allegations.

In 2021, a jury rendered a $2.5 million verdict against the Bussman brothers after determining they’d breached contractual obligations and violated an operating agreement with their cousins, among other findings.

That did not end the matter, however, as the sisters filed another lawsuit against one of the brothers, George Bussman, alleging he’d tried to avoid paying his share of the judgment by transferring assets to companies owned solely by his wife.

Another one of the brothers, James Bussman, twice filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy protection, which shields family farmers from creditors foreclosing on their assets.

Meanwhile, the Bussman brothers filed two appeals in the original case — against the main judgment and a supplemental judgement pertaining to attorney fees — and both sets of cousins filed three complaints against attorneys involved in the litigation.

Under the terms of the settlement deal, which resolves all pending litigation, the sisters are entitled to $3 million in payments from the Bussman brothers and associated parties, part of which will be paid in the form of a promissory note that’s secured with real estate and other property.

The Bussman brothers will also cease being members of the joint family company and will adjust boundary lines so their cranberry bogs are no longer part of the joint operation’s property. They will also provide the joint company with maintenance access and water rights easements to a reservoir in which they own interests, among other terms.