Kansas State leader named dean of Washington State’s ag college Published 7:35 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

A globally recognized researcher on precision agriculture has been named the dean of Washington State University’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences.

Raj Khosla’s selection was announced May 14 and he’ll start his new job Sept. 1.

He’ll oversee a college with 3,000 students, 450 faculty members and 600 staff.

In 2024, CAHNRS secured more than $105 million in extramural funding for research that helps support one of the country’s most diverse agricultural economies.

Khosla currently leads the department of agronomy at Kansas State University.

“I look forward to building partnerships and initiating collaborations throughout the WSU system to develop programs with impact across the state of Washington,” Khosla said, in a news release.

Leadership and proven ability

Chris Riley-Tillman, WSU provost and executive vice president, said Khosla’s leadership and proven ability to guide a large academic enterprise will strengthen the college.

“We are confident that under Dr. Khosla’s leadership, CAHNRS will continue its storied legacy and advance WSU’s land-grant mission of serving all people through education, research and service,” Riley-Tillman added, in a news release.

Khosla succeeds Wendy Powers, who announced her resignation in August 2024.

As the Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean, Khosla will lead CAHNRS in developing a clear vision that enhances the college’s training, research, extension and outreach initiatives. He’ll be tasked with promoting academic excellence, fostering a dynamic research environment and elevating the college’s regional, national and global impact.

Scot Hulbert, CAHNRS’ senior associate dean, will serve as acting dean starting June 16 until Khosla starts work at WSU.

Decades of contributions

Khosla’s career spans decades of contributions to precision agriculture, including founding and serving as past president of the International Society of Precision Agriculture.

His research focuses on using spatial and temporal variability in agro-ecosystems to improve management decisions for producers, enhancing production, resource efficiency and sustainability.

Khosla is a fellow of seven scientific societies, has won numerous accolades and his expertise has informed national and international agriculture policy.