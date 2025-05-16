Klamath irrigators applaud new guidance on Endangered Species Act Published 10:53 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The U.S. Department of the Interior updated its legal guidance regarding the Endangered Species Act in the Klamath Project, saying federal actions regarding the storage, diversion and delivery of water for irrigation are mandatory, not discretionary.

The guidance represents a significant change in policy in favor of irrigators.

The ESA only applies to discretionary matters and the Bureau of Reclamation can’t alter its performance to the detriment of those with water contracts such as local farmers, according to a May 14 memo from Gregory Zerzan, the department’s acting solicitor.

Rodney Cheyne, Klamath Irrigation District board president, said Reclamation will finally deliver on its promises to generations of agricultural producers and deliver water.

The project has been run on guidance that prioritized endangered species since 1995, he said.

“They’re finally going to be doing it right and doing what they should have been all along,” Cheyne said.

He added that federal water management practices from 30 years haven’t benefitted endangered species.

An annual fight for water

Klamath Water Users Association officials applauded the development, saying the new guidance is expected to be the basis for new water operation procedures in the Klamath Basin.

“There is work to do to translate the updated guidance into action,” said Elizabeth Nielsen, KWUA executive director, in a news release.

Scott Seus, KWUA president, said project irrigators have suffered with the ESA being used as a rationalization for federal agencies arbitrarily dividing up water.

“Each year has been a fight for who-gets-what, but with no consistent guidance or understanding about the rules,” Seus said, in the news release.

Nielsen said the updated guidance makes Reclamation’s approach with the Klamath Project the same as it has been with other river basins for years.

“The rules applied to the project should be the same rules Reclamation has applied in other basins and defended in court for over a decade,” Nielsen added, in a news release.

‘May’ versus ‘shall’

Zerzan noted that his analysis did not diminish the federal government’s commitment to local Native American tribes nor the legal rights of irrigators.

“While this memo addresses how the department will approach these at-times conflicting commitments, consistent with recent law and judicial precedent, it does not resolve them. It will continue to be the duty of the United States to attempt to fulfill all of the commitments it has made to its citizens,” Zerzan wrote.

The analysis, however, points to use of the word “shall” in the recent Klamath Basin Water Agreement Support Act regarding the operation of the Link River Dam.

“The unequivocal language does not provide Reclamation the discretion to divert water for other uses if to the detriment of the Klamath Reclamation Project contractors,” Zerzan wrote.

Language in the act regarding restoration activities uses the word “may,” meaning it is not mandatory, he said.

The act’s mandates “thus change the fundamental legal and operational paradigm in the Klamath Basin,” Zerzan wrote.

Zerzan also referenced court precedents, including a case decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in 2024.

History of the analysis

During President Donald Trump’s first term, the Office of the Solicitor prepared a legal analysis that was relied on in completing a reassessment of ESA regulation of the Klamath Project.

That was quickly rescinded by Deb Haaland after she became Secretary of the Interior under former President Joe Biden in 2021.

On Feb. 10, new Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum reversed Haaland’s withdrawal and requested an updated legal analysis that supported the previous reassessment. That led to Zerzan’s memo.