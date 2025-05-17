Boosting Oregon strawberries with tunnel systems Published 7:39 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Oregon strawberry growers can extend their season with tunnel systems, which provide an opportunity to diversify and meet increased demand for fresh fruit, said an Oregon State University researcher.

“People want to support local producers and buy fruit that was grown locally,” said Erica Chernoh, a horticulturalist who leads the OSU Extension Berry Initiative.

An OSU study found high and low tunnels help protect plants from rain and cold and raise temperatures, boosting the percent of marketable yields for day-neutral strawberries in Oregon.

Yield increased partly because of less cull from disease or rot issues, and there wasn’t a noticeable change in insect pressure.

Day-neutral strawberries are plants that flower throughout the growing season, producing fruit from late-May through mid-September. Tunnel systems extend that through October.

A great place for strawberries

Oregon’s strawberry industry has traditionally focused on processing a harvest from June bearing cultivars.

The processing side of the market, however, has fluctuated and turned uncertain.

Many strawberries at supermarkets are exported from out of state and harvested at 75% ripeness.

“We will never compete with the scale of strawberry production in California, but we can produce a great tasting and fresh Oregon berry that’s available in local markets more than just a few weeks in the summer,” Chernoh said.

“The Willamette Valley is a very fertile valley. This is also a great place for farming and agriculture and for strawberries,” she said.

Fresh Oregon strawberries are already in farmers markets during the summer, but growers could work with wholesalers to get more Oregon berries into grocery stores, Chernoh said.

Low tunnels or high tunnels?

Field trials at OSU’s North Willamette Research and Extension Center near Aurora, Ore., and other locations previously showed that low tunnels extend the season.

A more extensive study from 2021-2023, conducted under organic conditions, confirmed and expanded those findings.

Researchers tested two types of day-neutral strawberries, Albion and Seascape, in a variety of methods. Albion performed best.

Researchers determined low tunnels produced the highest amount of marketable strawberries, followed by high tunnels, open-field conditions and double tunnels (low tunnels under high tunnels).

Low tunnels are more affordable — a commonly used version costs about $122 per 100 feet — but require more frequent adjustments, sometimes daily.

Chernoh said they might be ideal for small growers.

“For medium to large-scale growers who are growing an acre or more of strawberries, that would be difficult to manage,” she added.

High tunnels offered similar yield and while they are pricier, they may last longer and require less day-to-day maintenance.

High tunnels can cost around $6,900 for a 100-foot long, 40-foot wide model. That works out to about $1,725 per 100-foot row, though pricing drops substantially by adding more rows.

“Most high tunnels, you can get 10 years out of them,” Chernoh said.

OSU’s Strawberry Open Field Tour is set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center and will focus on new cultivars.

WESTERN INNOVATOR

Name: Erica Chernoh

Position: Oregon State University Extension Service assistant professor of practice, commercial and community horticulturalist and leader of the OSU Extension Berry Initiative.

Notable: Led a study on how high and low tunnels can extend the season for Oregon strawberry growers, creating new fresh market opportunities.

Education: Undergraduate degree from Humboldt State University, graduate degree from University of California-Davis.

Epiphany: Chernoh gardened as a child growing up in California, but working at the Humboldt State University farm in college, as well as taking soil classes, inspired her to pursue agriculture as a career. “I just really enjoyed being outside and working with my hands,” she said.