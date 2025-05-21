Farm groups worry about Make America Healthy Again report Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wheat, corn and soybean farmers are expressing concern about a forthcoming report from the Make America Healthy Again Commission.

The groups say the report “may suggest U.S. farmers are harming Americans through their production practices and ‘creating foods that [are] destroying our microbiome and bodies — leading directly to our chronic disease crisis.’ Nothing could be further from the truth.”

In a joint press release, the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers and International Fresh Produce Association said they were “imploring” the Trump administration to “consider the consequences” of the report before it is finalized.

“Nutrition matters, health matters and the confidence of consumers in the food supply matters tremendously,” the press release states, saying that the organizations attempted to work with the MAHA Commission to provide factual information about American food production.

“Should the MAHA Commission report baselessly attack and, worse yet, make claims that are simply untrue against the hardworking men and women who feed our nation, it will make further cooperation on this initiative very difficult and potentially put American food production at risk,” the press release states.

The groups urge President Donald Trump to ensure that the MAHA Commission report is based on “sound science and evidence-based claims rather than opinions and preferences of social influencers and single-issue activists with little to no experience in actual farming or food production.”

The groups represent hundreds of thousands of farmers across the country, the press release states: “Farmers whose livelihoods are at stake if the report turns to conjecture and opinion to form its content.”