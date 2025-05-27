Energy secretary ‘passionately in support’ of lower Snake River dams Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The U.S. Energy Secretary recently said he is “passionately in support” of the lower Snake River dams remaining in place.

“They’ve been tremendous assets for decades,” Secretary Chris Wright said. “We should not spend money to go backwards to reduce our energy-generating capacity, particularly of such high-value electricity as that from those dams.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., asked Wright about the dams during a hearing May 7 before the House Appropriations Committee on the department’s budget.

Newhouse asked if there were any plans to get away from the federal government’s efforts, particularly under the Biden administration, to remove the dams.

“I just wanted to hear your commitment to work together with us so we can continue to derive the benefits of the hydroelectric system as well as a strong salmon population,” Newhouse said, adding, “I think we can do both. We’ve proven that efforts, if allowed, we’ve been able to make significant increases in the number of salmon.”

“Yes, I share your perspective on that,” Wright told Newhouse. “Hydroeelectric dams were large infrastructure projects when America was bold, we built a number of great dams. They’ve been critical to the economic prosperity of our country. Very early suppliers of firm, reliable power.”

Wright said he and the whole Trump administration are “fully aligned” to work with Newhouse, thinking first of American taxpayers and American citizens.

“We’re going into a period of significant demand for growth in electricity, driven by AI and resourcing of manufacturing,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to meet those demands without harming ratepayers by driving up price to kill demand.

“What’s great about dams is when demand for electricity goes up, you can release more water; when you’re in low demand periods, you can release less water,” Wright said. “So they provide high value electricity, it’s there when you need it and you can hold it back when you don’t need it. They’re very valuable assets.”

Wright was on the board of the Montana-based nonprofit Property and Environment Research Center before he was confirmed as Energy secretary.

“So, also passionate about fish, the outdoors, animals, clean air and clean water,” he told Newhouse. “As you said, they go together. They are not always in opposition. In fact, they’re rarely in opposition.”

Newhouse said he hopes to include the dams on a tour when Wright makes a visit to Eastern Washington.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Wright said. “When I go out to (the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory), I’ll also visit Hanford and I’d love to go visit a dam or two with you as well.”

“Good, good, good — we’ll make that happen,” Newhouse said.

Online video

Hearing testimony: See Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s testimony before the House Appropriations Committee at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DW26fY2Tjmg

Rep. Dan Newhouse’s question to Wright and his response begin at the 1:17 mark in the video.