Idaho Cattle Association sets Summer Round-Up meeting Published 9:40 am Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Idaho Cattle Association plans its annual Summer Round-Up meeting June 23-24 at Best Western Burley Inn & Convention Center in Burley.

Cattle producers, industry partners and agricultural leaders from across the state typically participate in the meeting, which has covered key issues such as land use, animal health and changing regulations, according to a news release.

“There are quite a few unknowns in the big picture, but one thing we do know is that we have a tight cattle supply,” Cameron Mulrony, association executive vice president, said in an interview.

The tight supply brings high prices as well as uncertainty about how long current market conditions will last, he said.

Meanwhile, cattle producers and others are uncertain about how federal regulations, trade issues and future input costs will impact the industry, Mulrony said.

Beef import and export markets will be discussed at the meeting, as will cattle health.

For brucellosis, “we had a bit of a vaccine shortage” in the past year, Mulrony said. “We had trouble getting vaccines in certain areas to vaccinate our heifers.”

Brucellosis can cause abortion, infertility and sterility, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture. A cooperative state and federal program provides enhanced surveillance near the greater Yellowstone area.

Wild cervids such as elk can carry the disease, and interaction between cattle and elk is a risk factor, according to ISDA, which has brucellosis-specific rules.

The cattle association will convene its subject-specific committees — federal and state lands, cattle health and wellbeing, marketing, wildlife and private lands — to hear updates on related legislation or other key topics, Mulrony said.

ICA also brings in Idaho residents from outside the industry to “ask about how they view our industry,” he said.

Representatives of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Idaho Beef Council and other groups are slated to attend. A range tour and golf tournament are also planned.

Registrations are due June 9.

Event detail: https://www.idahocattle.org/events-meetings/summer-round-up-registration.