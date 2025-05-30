EPA proposes new insecticide for honeybee nemesis Published 11:26 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed registering a new type of insecticide to control Varroa mites, a parasite that has plagued honey bees for decades.

Massachusetts-based GreenLight Biosciences developed the active ingredient vadescana for an insecticide that interferes with Varroa mite reproduction. The USDA has described the insecticide as “paradigm-shifting technology” that could displace more toxic pesticides.

“It’s a completely different mode of action than we’ve had before. We’re very excited to try it out,” Ephrata, Wash., beekeeper Tim Hiatt said. “It might be just the thing to take pressure off synthetic chemicals.”

The EPA announced May 29 that it has concluded the insecticide will be safe for humans, honey bees and the environment. The EPA has opened a 15-day comment period before finalizing its decision.

GreenLight will sell the insecticide under the brand name Norroa. The company will have to get state-level approvals before the product becomes available, GreenLight spokeswoman Catie Lee said.

Varroa mites, native to Asia, have caused massive honey bee losses since coming to the U.S., according to the USDA. The parasites feed on honey bees and transmit viruses.

Norroa will come in pouches. The beekeeper will put a pouch in a hive and peel back a sticker to expose holes. Bees will get to the insecticide and store it as food. The mites will come along and ingest the insecticide, according to the EPA.

The insecticide inhibits a protein essential for reproducing. The USDA submitted enthusiastic comments last year when EPA was evaluating the insecticide. “Over time, we believe the use of vadescana is likely to displace the use of compounds that are relatively more toxic for bee colonies,” USDA pest management policy director Kimberly Nesci wrote.

The EPA concluded the insecticide complies with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act; the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act; and the Endangered Species Act.

Humans are most likely to be exposed to vadescana by eating honey, but the exposure will not be a risk to human health, including to infants, according to the EPA.