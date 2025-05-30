ODA issues new rules for livestock shows to prevent disease risks Published 8:21 am Friday, May 30, 2025

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has issued emergency rules for livestock exhibitions this summer that are designed to reduce the risks of highly pathogenic avian influenza and rabbit hemorrhagic disease.

Most of these requirements were already in effect at the Oregon State Fair, county fairs and other livestock shows throughout the state in 2024, said an agency spokeswoman.

The rules, which aim to prevent disease introduction and transmission between livestock and to humans, only apply to exhibitions with rabbits and influenza-susceptible animals, which include waterfowl, poultry, dairy cattle and swine.

Exhibitions must register with the ODA and keep records of animals and exhibitors for 90 days, making the records available to the agency if an outbreak occurs.

Exhibitions must consult a “veterinarian of record” and ensure sick animals are not present.

Lactating dairy cattle cannot be milked in public-access areas, and a minimum separation of 10 feet is required.

Milk cows also must have a negative HPAI test within 10 days before arrival unless coming from a farm participating in HPAI surveillance testing. Testing supplies will be provided for free.

Waterfowl cannot access open water for swimming.

They also must have a negative HPAI test within 10 days unless coming from a flock certified free of avian influenza under the National Poultry Improvement Plan. Free testing is available.

Public exhibitions must provide handwashing stations at exits from animal areas and signage regarding health risks and hygiene.