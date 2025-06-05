Idaho wolf, grizzly depredation claim fund sees first usage Published 1:44 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Idaho has issued its first season’s worth of livestock depredation claim payments under state legislation that broadens eligibility.

Last year’s House Bill 592 established a fund to pay livestock producers for depredation losses caused by grizzly bears and wolves.

The bill authorized annual spending of $225,000 from the state general fund — $150,000 for depredation payments and $75,000 for conflict prevention. The fund cannot exceed $400,000 including carryovers.

HB 592 made confirmed and “probable” claims eligible for state money. After all livestock depredations that a field investigation confirmed to be caused by a wolf or grizzly are paid, those depredations determined to be probably caused by a wolf or grizzly are paid on a pro rata basis if remaining available funds are not sufficient to pay all claims in full.

Lawmakers this year passed House Bill 82, which amends the 2024 law to provide for payment for depredations that an investigation determines to be a “possible” depredation by a wolf or grizzly if money is left after confirmed and probable claims are paid. The idea was to help more livestock producers.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture, in consultation with the Department of Fish and Game and state Office of Species Conservation, carries out the program and has spending authority. OCS receives the claims, due Dec. 31.

“It’s nice to be able to fund these different criteria and help offset some of the burden for these producers,” said Joshua Uriarte, OSC terrestrial program manager and policy adviser.

The state payment program “doesn’t do everything,” such as accounting for livestock weight loss, animals not found and thus not investigated, breeding implications, and ranchers’ challenges, he said. “It’s a little bit to help offset.”

Federal grant programs pay for confirmed kills by wolves, and the legislation in 2024 and this year “enabled state funding to offset livestock producers’ losses from wolves and grizzlies,” Uriarte said.

For the 2024 grazing season, the state paid five producers a combined $8,762 for probable wolf-caused depredations of five animals — a mix of cows, sheep and a domestic bison, he said.

For livestock losses possibly caused by wolves, the state paid a combined $34,388 to 10 producers for 57 livestock that included cows, calves, ewes and lambs.

The state paid $38,808 combined to 12 producers for livestock losses confirmed to be caused by grizzly bears. All 20 losses were cattle.

Another $17,244 was paid to eight producers who had eight livestock losses — all cattle — listed as possible depredations by grizzly bears.

One livestock loss that an investigation determined to be probably caused by a grizzly was paid. The producer lost one animal, a cattle yearling, and was paid $2,015.

Idaho does not have money other than the state funding to cover depredation losses from grizzly bears, Uriarte said.

The state manages wolves. Grizzly bears have federal Endangered Species Act protection.

As for distribution of money in the state fund, ISDA has been operating under a temporary rule and is holding open meetings to develop permanent rules through the negotiated rule-making process. Money not spent on claims for 2024 is carried over for the current grazing season.