Study on ‘forever chemicals’ in fertilizer gains traction Published 2:41 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The third time may prove the charm for an Oregon-specific study on so-called “forever chemicals” in treated sewage, or biosolids, applied to crops as fertilizer.

Two previous attempts to fund research on PFAS chemicals, which are widely used in consumer goods but are known to harm human health, were stopped in their tracks in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.

In 2025, however, the proposal has won the approval of that key budget-setting committee, which recently recommended House Bill 2947 for a vote on the House floor.

“This bill has been supported by a lot of our agricultural community that actually put biosolids on their lands,” said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, an alfalfa grower. “They have a desire to know what the PFAS level could be there.”

The chemicals are known for their oil-resistant and water-resistant properties, leading them to be incorporated into cookware, clothing and a range of other products.

But in recent years, PFAS has come under increased regulatory scrutiny due to its potential to accumulate in the body and cause cancer, birth defects and reproductive problems, among other health concerns.

Agriculture has been affected by the issue because the chemicals can wind up in sewage treatment facilities, which often send treated waste, known as biosolids, out to farms as a cheaper alternative to synthetic fertilizers.

Experts say that PFAS contamination has resulted in certain fields in Maine becoming unusable for agriculture, but that such levels of toxicity are less likely in Oregon, which doesn’t have a history of manufacturing and disposing of the chemicals as industrial waste.

Even so, trace residues of PFAS can wash off of consumer products and still end up in biosolids, which is why waste treatment agencies have been pushing for an Oregon-specific study on the chemicals since 2023.

“PFAS doesn’t care who manufactured it, doesn’t understand property boundaries or water rights,” said Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, HB 2947’s chief sponsor, during a legislative hearing. “Right now, we just don’t know Oregon’s story.”

Under this year’s bill, $800,000 would be allocated to Oregon State University to quantify PFAS levels in biosolids, soils and crops with the help of farmers who voluntarily participate in the study.

Specific information about the farmers and treatment facilities would not be included in reports due in December 2026 and September 2028.

“Oregon-specific information is needed to inform policy makers and to assist wastewater utilities and farmers in making informed biosolids decisions,” said Susie Smith, a representative of the Oregon Association of Clean Water Agencies.

This year marks the first time a PFAS study proposal has passed the Ways and Means Committee, which did not vote on previous bills that would’ve awarded $740,000 in 2024 and $525,000 in 2023 to such research.

Oregon State University plans to use “advanced fingerprinting” to identify and track PFAS back to its source as part of the research, said Serhan Mermer, an assistant agricultural sciences professor who’d be leading the study.

“This technique will produce a clear understanding of the origin of the contamination, whether from biosolids, irrigation water or other environmental pathways,” Mermer said.