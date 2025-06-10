Snake River flow augmentation expected to be mixed Published 9:04 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Upper and middle Snake River flow augmentation is expected to be slightly lower overall.

Flow augmentation is required annually under a 2008 biological opinion from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries to aid migrating juvenile salmon and steelhead in the lower Snake and Columbia rivers. The opinion covers the federal Columbia River power system in light of Endangered Species Act protections for the fish.

Compared to 2024, the contribution from the Upper Snake is expected to be about 11% lower while volume from the Boise River likely will be slightly higher, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water managers in Idaho. Factors in the regional difference include lower base flows entering the Upper Snake reservoir system ahead of this year’s runoff season, and early optimism that the Boise reservoir system to the west would fill.

Reclamation annually provides up to 487,000 acre-feet of water from the middle and upper Snake. The annual targeted minimum is 427,000. The Boise is a tributary of the Snake, which is the largest tributary of the Columbia.

Boise River flow augmentation volume is expected to be 45,043 acre-feet this year, said Ryan Hedrick, hydrologist with Reclamation’s Middle Snake Field Office in Boise. Near the end of the 2024 effort last July 9, volume was 43,406. The totals reflect volumes over and above irrigation demand.

“We had about the same flow augmentation volume even with one of the driest springs on record,” he said.

Early snowpack was above average, and “there were a few more rentals out of the Boise this year,” Hedrick said.

Irrigators who hold rights to water stored in Boise River reservoirs can rent a portion to Reclamation for flow augmentation. A higher rental volume implies greater confidence the reservoir system will fill due to snowpack and other conditions, he said. From 2024 to 2025, rental volume rose from 2,474 acre-feet to 4,111.

The Boise reservoir system is expected to fill, and “we are pretty much full now,” Hedrick said.

Flow augmentation volume from the Payette River increased, also helped by early high snowpack and more rentals, he said. Volume is estimated at 183,648 acre-feet, up from 176,233 a year ago. The Payette, in southwest Idaho, is a mid-Snake tributary.

Upper Snake flow augmentation volume is expected to be about 169,000 acre-feet, said Brian Stevens, water operations supervisory civil engineer with Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn, Idaho. The operation started June 6, and the final total will not be known until it ends in early July. Last year’s total was about 190,000.

Peak snowpack was just above the long-term median in 2024 and 2025. Last year, base flows into reservoirs ahead of runoff season were a bit higher and a large volume of heat-prompted runoff arrived unexpectedly quickly, extending flow augmentation operations, he said.

Upper Snake spring 2025 conditions that alternated between hot and cold, and were cooler overall compared to a year earlier, could lead to slightly improved natural river flow in summer and fall, Stevens said.

Combined upper and middle Snake flow augmentation, including tributaries, is expected to be around 480,000 acre-feet, he said. The 487,000 target could be reached — which occurred in 2024, helped by an eastern Idaho water district renting about 4,000 to Reclamation.

The Upper Snake reservoir system filled last year and water users received full allocations.

This year, the system reached about 90% full, “the impact being probably lower reservoir levels than last year in the fall time frame and less carryover going into next year,” Stevens said.