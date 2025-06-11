Trump hails ‘done’ deal with China, but releases few details Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

President Trump said China has agreed to supply the U.S. with rare-earth magnets and minerals and the U.S. will continue to welcome Chinese students, summing up talks to smooth over disputes arising since the two countries agreed in May to a truce on escalating tariffs.

The White House didn’t release any written agreement that may have come out of two days of talks in London. In two social media posts June 11, Trump said U.S. and Chinese trade officials will present an agreement to him and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Our deal with China is done, subject to final approval with President Xi and me,” Trump wrote.

“Full magnets, and any necessary rare earths will be supplied, up front, by China. Likewise, we will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!),” Trump said.

Trump added that tariffs will be part of the deal. “We are getting a total of 55% Tariffs, China is getting 10%. Relationship is excellent!” he said.

Trump’s posts came a few hours after U.S. and Chinese negotiations said they made progress in mending relations, though offered few details. Chinese vice commerce secretary Li Chenggang said the meeting “adds positive energy to global economic growth.”

U.S. and Chinese negotiators agreed last month in Geneva to lower tariffs and continue talking about other trade issues. The Trump administration has since accused China of stalling on selling rare-earth magnets and minerals to U.S. companies, in violation of the Geneva agreement.

“Geneva set the framework, but for whatever the reason, it just wasn’t happening. It was going too slowly, too painfully,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in London.

Lutnick credited Trump’s phone call to Xi on June 5 with setting the tone for the London talks and motivating negotiators.

“First, we had to get the negativity out, and now we can go forward to try to do positive trade, growing trade and beneficial to both China and the United States,” he said.

“I think we’ve reached a framework to implement the agreements that have been reached,” Lutnick said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump talked with negotiators in London and will get a fuller briefing.

“What the president heard, he liked,” she said. “The president is reviewing the details with his trade team now.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a description of Xi’s phone call with Trump. Xi said China is committed to executing the Geneva agreement and that the two presidents should take the helm and steer the right course between the countries, according to the ministry’s account.

Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said negotiators did not discuss the recent indictment of two Chinese nationals suspected of smuggling a plant pathogen into the U.S. One of the suspects held a research position at the University of Michigan.