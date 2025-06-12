Conflagration declared for Rowena Fire in Columbia River Gorge Published 5:16 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on June 11 for the Rowena Fire west of The Dalles, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge.

The fire, which started June 11, had burned more than 3,500 acres in a day.

The fire, fueled by record-low fuel moistures and gusty winds, poses a serious and ongoing threat to lives, property and critical infrastructure, according to the government’s official Facebook page about the blaze.

“This is only the beginning of what could be a difficult year,” said Travis Medema, chief deputy with the Oregon State Fire Marshal, in a statement posted online.

“This fire is occurring under unseasonable conditions and record-low fuel moistures — combined with unstable wind patterns, all of which signal a long and potentially dangerous fire season across the state,” Medema added.

After starting, the fire quickly climbed steep terrain and 30 mph winds pushed it toward The Dalles.

Air assets were quickly used after initial firefighting efforts were underway.

According to the news release, firefighters had some success in protecting property from the flames, but the wind-driven blaze saw explosive growth, traveling approximately six miles.

Structure loss is anticipated to be significant with nearly 4,000 homes under some level of evacuation.

Interstate 84 remained open June 12, but drivers were required to reduce speed.

Fire crews and heavy equipment were still working near the roadway and hazard trees, poor visibility, and sudden wind shifts continued to create unsafe conditions.

The last major wildfire in this area, also named the Rowena Fire, happened in 2014, burning 3,500 acres.

The current fire has already met that in size and complexity.

The governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene.

Local resources are transitioning to the management of the Oregon Department of the State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Wasco County Fire Defense Board chief requested assistance with life, safety and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal agreed with that request.

Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.