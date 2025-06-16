BLM hosting adoption event for Oregon wild mustangs Published 10:17 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Do you want to give a wild horse a new home? The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will host a walk-up adoption event for wild mustings on June 25-27 at the Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility in Hines, Ore.

The event features 10 yearlings from the South Steens Herd Management Area and 15 geldings, all 5 years old or younger, from the Murderer’s Creek Wild Horse Territory.

It marks the first in-person chance to adopt these horses since they were gathered in the summer and fall of 2024.

Adopter registration and animal viewing is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25.

Adoption begins at 9 a.m. June 26 and June 27 and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis for registered, approved adopters.

The adoption fee is $125.

To streamline the process, potential adopters are encouraged to apply in advance at wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/HowToGuide or by emailing their application to cpresley@blm.gov before June 25.

“We encourage anyone who loves horses to come out and consider adoption,” said Kayce Faulkner, facility manager.

“These mustangs are looking for safe, caring homes. They’re tough, smart, full of heart. And they make great partners whether you’re working, riding or just spending time with them,” Faulkner said in a news release.

South Steens horses are often recognized for their distinctive coloring and above-average conformation, while Murderer’s Creek horses tend to be bay, black or brown with a smaller saddle-horse build.

The BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program protects and manages wild horses and burros on public lands across the West.

Through gathers, adoption and partnerships, the program works to maintain healthy herds and healthy rangelands.

The Oregon Wild Horse Corral Facility is located at 26755 Highway 20 in Hines, Ore.