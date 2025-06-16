Washington panel sets vote on solar project opposed by county and tribe Published 10:22 am Monday, June 16, 2025

The Energy Facility Site Evaluation is scheduled to vote this month to recommend Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson permit a solar and battery installation on about 2,000 acres zoned for agriculture and rural homes in Klickitat County.

EFSEC staff members released on June 12 a draft of an agreement that would allow California-based Cypress Creek Renewables to install solar panels and batteries 2 miles northwest of Goldendale in south-central Washington. EFSEC may vote on the recommendation June 25.

The Yakama Nation and county officials have criticized the project for its impact on agriculture, views and tribal cultural sites. EFSEC’s voting members ruled the solar project was consistent with the county’s land-use laws and rejected the tribe’s request for formal hearings.

The decision to forgo hearings allowed EFSEC to move forward with a potential vote this month. Six voting members represent state agencies. Klickitat County, as the host county, has one representative.

The agreement prepared by EFSEC staff would allow Cypress, owned by Swedish investment firm EQT Infrastructure, to install solar panels capable of generating up to 160 megawatts. Batteries capable of storing 63 megawatts would occupy 2 acres.

Cypress would be required to put in a 10,000-gallon water tank for firefighters to tap in case the installation catches fire. The battery storage facility would have to be painted colors that blend in with the surrounding farmland, according to the agreement.

Cypress also would be required to put up earthen berms, rock piles or vegetation to prevent solar panels from being visible from adjacent public lands.

In recent years, EFSEC has approved solar projects opposed by county commissioners in Yakima and Benton counties.

Benton County, the Yakama Nation and a citizens group, Tri-Cities CARES, are suing to stop the state-approved massive Horse Heavens wind and solar project. The lawsuits have been merged and are pending in Thurston County Superior Court. The lawsuit is expected to eventually go to the state Supreme Court.