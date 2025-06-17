Oregon declares second conflagration of 2025 for Jefferson County fire Published 10:53 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

The Rowena fire destroyed dozens of homes and other structures in the Columbia River Gorge.

Just as firefighters were having success containing Oregon’s first major wildfire of the year near The Dalles on June 16, the state declared its second conflagration of 2025 in Jefferson County.

The Alder Springs Fire sparked midday June 16 on the Crooked River National Grasslands in Central Oregon and quickly spread.

By the morning of June 17, the fire had burned 2,500 acres with no containment, but there was no damage to homes or outbuildings.

“This is the second time our agency has mobilized resources in the last week because of a wildfire,” said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.

“The conditions we are seeing across Oregon are extremely concerning, especially in early June. It only takes a spark to cause a disaster, so be wildfire aware,” she added, in a news release.

Throughout Monday afternoon, wildland firefighters worked to slow the Alder Springs Fire on the ground and in the air with several large air tankers and smoke jumpers.

The night of June 16, Ruiz-Temple’s office mobilized two structural task forces. Additional crews and resources were expected to arrive in Central Oregon the morning of June 17.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation notices for homes and properties near the fire. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office also had notified residents that they should be ready to evacuate.

A shelter has been set up at Highland Baptist Church in Redmond, Ore. Animals can be taken to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, also in Redmond.

The fairgrounds needs dog food, hay and horse feed.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes resources through the Emergency Conflagration Act when invoked by the governor.

Rowena Fire

The Rowena Fire, which started June 11, scorched nearly 3,600 acres but was 37% contained by the night of June 16, according to the government’s official Facebook page for the incident.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Nearly 670 personnel were battling the fire, and they used 39 fire engines, 10 water tenders, three bulldozers and seven helicopters.

According to the online evening update on June 15, the fire had destroyed 56 residential buildings and 91 additional structures such as sheds, barns and shops.

Level 3 evacuation orders were lifted at noon June 16, allowing residents to return home and assess the condition of their properties.

Interstate 84 remained open but firefighters continued to work near the roadway.

A Red Cross shelter was operating at The Dalles Middle School and rural residents could take livestock and horses to the Wasco County Fairgrounds.