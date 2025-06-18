Willamette Valley woman killed in crash with swather

Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Capital Press staff

A motorist was killed the morning of June 17 when her vehicle struck a swather’s boom on Highway 194 near Monmouth, Ore., in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Oregon State Police responded to the fatal crash at 6:38 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicated a farming swather, operated by Dylan Wyatt Branch, 34, of Monmouth, was traveling westbound.

An eastbound Toyota 4Runner, driven by Erika Margit Smith, 59, of Dallas, hit the swather’s boom, left the roadway and came to rest in trees on the north shoulder of the roadway.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Branch was not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Monmouth Police Department, Polk Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the crash.

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Events Calendar

    Calendar of Events

    M Mon

    T Tue

    W Wed

    T Thu

    F Fri

    S Sat

    S Sun

    1 event,

    1 event,

    3 events,

    2 events,

    1 event,

    4 events,

    Complete Heifer Dispersal

    Complete Heifer Dispersal

    2 events,

    Multi Estate Auction

    Multi Estate Auction

    2 events,

    3 events,

    4 events,

    5 events,

    4 events,

    7 events,

    5 events,

    5 events,

    4 events,

    5 events,

    4 events,

    PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION

    PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION

    6 events,

    5 events,

    4 events,

    4 events,

    6 events,

    6 events,

    3 events,

    2 events,

    5 events,

    CENTRAL VALLEY AUCTION, INC.

    CENTRAL VALLEY AUCTION, INC.

    3 events,

    3 events,

    3 events,

    3 events,

    1 event,

    0 events,

    1 event,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    0 events,

    View Calendar

Marketplace