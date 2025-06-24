Oregon program immerses teachers in agriculture to make connections Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — About 25 teachers, clad in red hairnets and blue booties for biosecurity purposes, toured the Lochmead Dairy processing plant June 19.

Over the hum of machinery, Stephanie Gibson, general manager, told educators that milk from her family’s farm could arrive at the plant that morning, be processed that day and get delivered to Dari Mart stores — which her family also owns — that same night.

Wenny Liao, a math and Mandarin teacher at Century High School in Hillsboro, Ore., paid close attention to the numbers, such as pints of ice cream produced and milk per cow.

She wants to incorporate agriculture into algebra lessons to make learning more meaningful for students.

“I’m looking to bring real life models into the classroom,” Liao said.

The tour was part of the Summer Agriculture Institute, which aims to introduce farming and ranching to teachers who have little or no ag experience.

The 5-day professional development course, now in its 35th year, is held by Oregon State University and the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation.

The program includes classroom sessions and visits to several ag businesses.

On June 19 alone, educators also toured Rock’n D Ranch, John Deere dealership Papé Machinery, nursery Spring Creek Gardens, Camas Country Mill and Christmas tree operation Stroda Brothers Farm.

Teachers also spent the night at farms to immerse themselves in the lifestyle.

Heather Gettys, a fourth grade teacher at Muddy Creek Charter School near Corvallis, Ore., stayed at AJ Dairy near Mt. Angel, Ore., and watched the owner artificially inseminate two cows.

Gettys, who wore a cowboy hat and western shirt, wants to be a rancher one day, and talked about riding horses with Rock’n D Ranch owner Pam Detering.

Her school focuses on place-based learning, and farming and ranching are avenues for students to become successful.

“All of these things are in my community. They’re in my backyard,” Gettys said.

Brandi Baker-Rudicel teaches about agriculture, food and natural resources at Al Kennedy High School in Cottage Grove, Ore., and said she was collecting field trip sites.

Her students attend the alternative high school for the South Lane School District, where there’s a focus on career technical education.

“You need the students to be hands on,” Baker-Rudicel said.

Benson High School chemistry teacher Leah Starr said she’d try to teach through the lens of agriculture to her students in Portland.

It also was important for her to discover that farmers are scientists and businesspeople.

“They wear so many hats and their ability to weather risk is astounding to me,” Starr said.

Ryan Kral, a fourth grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Fairview, Ore., stayed at the Peoria Road Farm Market outside Corvallis, Ore. The business includes a farm that grows many of the products sold at the market.

“It’s mind-boggling all the things they have going on there,” Kral said. Kral said he participated in the course to help children understand the natural resources around them.

Many of his students come from impoverished backgrounds and don’t get exposed to nature, let alone agriculture.

But Kral said he also came away with a better understanding of how political decisions impact farms, ranches and the different regions of the state.

He said the Summer Agriculture Institute made him a better Oregonian.