Blueberry industry, seeking innovative products, launches business accelerator Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The blueberry industry has created a business accelerator competition to highlight innovative products and is looking for entrepreneurs who feature the fruit as a prominent ingredient.

“Blueberries are packed with possibilities — from health and nutrition to snacking, culinary creativity, functional ingredients and beyond,” said Kasey Cronquist, president of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council.

“This program is about uncovering the next generation of ideas that will help blueberries earn a larger role in consumers’ everyday lives,” Cronquist said, in a news release.

The council, in partnership with VentureFuel, an independent innovation advisory firm, announced the launch of the Blueberry Boost Accelerator on June 2.

Applications for the program are due July 11.

In an email, Cronquist said accelerator programs have become increasingly popular across the food and beverage segment to drive innovation and uncover new uses.

“We expect dozens of qualified applicants,” Cronquist said.

PepsiCo, Danone and Barilla have launched their own innovation programs, and VentureFuel has previously worked with The Hershey Company, the California Milk Advisory Board and others.

A standout product from the 2024 Real California Milk Excelerator was Smearcase’s FroCo, a high-protein, low-fat frozen cottage cheese dessert enhanced with collagen.

The nine-week Blueberry Boost Accelerator program will connect early-stage companies with top blueberry, food and consumer packaged goods industry leaders.

Participants will receive expert mentorship, tailored commercialization support and strategic guidance, as well as professional brand assets such as video commercials and sales materials.

Startups will showcase their products at the USHBC Blueberry Convention Oct. 8-10 in Seattle, where the winner will receive $20,000 and the runner-up will get $10,000.

To be eligible, companies must have a safe, working product prototype that has been reviewed under USDA oversight.

The Blueberry Boost Accelerator could include products from a wide range of categories, such as snacks, frozen goods, beverages (including alcoholic options), candies, ready to eat meals, skincare and cosmetic items, sauces and dressings and pet products.

“Blueberries are beloved by consumers for their taste and health benefits, yet there is so much untapped potential when it comes to new formats, uses and applications,” said Fred Schonenberg, VentureFuel founder and CEO.

“Our accelerator connects the best startups working with blueberries with industry leaders and commercial opportunities to fast-track their innovations and unlock new growth opportunities for the category,” Shonenberg said in the news release.