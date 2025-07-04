Mississippi, PNW river stakeholders: ‘Power of collaboration’ Published 8:26 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Mississippi River stakeholders took a week-long tour of the Columbia-Snake river system the week of June 23.

They traveled from Astoria, Ore., to Lewiston, Idaho, touring ports, grain elevators and other related businesses along the way.

“Without a doubt, the largest takeaway from this tour is the power of collaboration,” said Gary Williams, executive director of the Upper Mississippi Waterway Association. “These rivers have been taken for granted for decades by many, and we need to do a better job of telling our own and the message of other rivers.”

Amplifying one another’s message to the public, regulators and decision makers to help them understand the “incredible impact” that the working waterways have, Williams said.

“As we learn more about the ‘other river,’ we are both finding we are learning more about our own rivers, interesting as it is to say that,” he said.

“Being able to bring a coordinated message to Congress and to federal agencies about the importance of the nation’s navigable waterways makes a much larger impact than when we try to do it by ourselves,” said Michelle Hennings, executive director for the Washington Association of Wheat Growers. “How incredible would it be if the U.S. river system as a whole had a united voice on the issues many of us share?”

Pacific Northwest representatives toured the Mississippi River in June 2024.

Snake River dams

The tour came shortly after President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Biden administration’s federal agreement with various tribes, environmental non-government groups and the states of Oregon and Washington to restore native salmon and steelhead habitats.

The Biden agreement was viewed as a pathway to breaching the four lower Snake River dams.

The revocation is positive news, but the issue of the lower Snake River dams is “far from resolved,” Hennings said.

“I expect we’ll be back in the courts quickly, defending this vital infrastructure,” she said. “Marine Highway 84 stakeholders can’t become complacent. This is an opportunity to go on the offensive and get our message out that the dams provide clean energy, allow the movement of goods economically and are the cornerstone of the region’s economy.”

Ag stakeholders want to meet with tribes and those who support breaching to find mutually beneficial solutions, she said.

“We firmly believe that the dams and salmon can co-exist,” Hennings said.

Compare and contrast

The navigational section of the Upper Mississippi River is 858 miles, which compares to 465 miles on the Columbia-Snake. The Mississippi is another 1,000 navigational miles in length in the Lower Mississippi.

The dams on the Upper Mississippi were built in the 1930s with an expected life of 50 years, compared to the Columbia and Snake dams, which were built in the 1950s, Williams said.

“So the comparative might be a car with 100,000 miles to one of 200,000 miles,” he said. “While a new car would be lower cost and risk of failure lower, you need to keep the cars running with maintenance.”

Hydropower wasn’t the primary thought in mind when building the Mississippi’s locks and dams, Williams said, calling it an “amazing opportunity after you consider the increased economic value you can attribute to an individual dam.”

The Mississippi stakeholders were also interested in the work being done to monitor and mitigate fish health on the Columbia-Snake dams.

“There is a lot to bring back and consult with as we continue to seek solutions to improve on the Mississippi our own stewardship,” Williams said.

The Mississippi group also realized they can have more of a hand in beneficial-use dredge material for those who need sand and other materials, he said.

Mississippi priorities

Concerns by the Upper Mississippi group include challenges for commerce to continue using the river, Williams said.

In one case, the movement of sand and gravel aggregate from one section of the river to another is being threatened, he said.

“That equates to putting 27,000 trucks on the road somewhere in the country — that’s an issue for public safety, roadway maintenance, air quality, cost of construction and other uses for aggregate,” he said. “The can has been kicked down the road and it puts farmers definitely in the crosshairs as the ones that could be paying the largest price in having to truck elsewhere if they lose their artery to the export market and have depressed prices in their grain ‘over-supplying’ other domestic markets.”

He also cites the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers being “under resourced” in operations and maintenance, which impacts the ability to avoid a failure in the Mississippi’s locks and dams, while stakeholders “buy time” for eventual replacement.

The group is “deeply concerned” about the Coast Guard’s ability to maintain navigational buoys for commercial and recreational users due to resourcing being challenged, which could lead to safety issues, he said.

Message to growers

“Whether in the middle of the country or in the PNW, farmers already know the importance of the rivers to move their commodities and input costs effectively, and performing as their links to markets,” Williams said. “We want them to know we are in the fight to get the message out to a wider audience what their rivers mean to them and others, and how quickly that could get lost with devastating consequence.”

“Now is not the time to sit back and relax,” Hennings agreed. “It’s essential that we remain proactive in our advocacy efforts, reminding the public about the dams’ benefits. Without barging, there’d be more trucks on the road and it would be harder to get fertilizer to the farmers and to meet the region’s fuel needs. Without the energy the dams provide, the Pacific Northwest could face higher energy costs and the possibility of rolling blackouts during extreme weather events.”