Agriculture secretary pledges quick action on farm labor Published 9:35 am Monday, July 7, 2025

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the Trump administration will act quickly to legalize more farmworkers to protect agriculture from mass deportations of illegal immigrants.

Rollins said she has been working with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRember and deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller to streamline the H-2A foreign farmworker program.

“We’re going to make it cheaper, more efficient and more effective for those farmers,” Rollins said July 3, standing next to President Trump as he was leaving Iowa after giving a speech at the state fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“We will have a 100% legal work force very, very soon, thanks to President Trump’s leadership,” Rollins said.

Trump publicly asked cabinet officials three months ago to develop a program that allows farms to keep valued workers who are in the country illegally. The administration has not yet announced a plan, nor did Rollins offer any details.

The USDA estimates about 40% of U.S. farmworkers are illegal immigrants. For several years, some U.S. House members have promoted the Farm Workforce Modernization Act as the path to legalizing undocumented farmworkers.

The legislation proposes that undocumented farmworkers without criminal records be allowed to become “certified agricultural workers” and eventually a “lawful permanent resident.”

The H-2A program addresses a shortage of U.S. farmworkers. Foreign workers are issued temporary visas to work for a particular farm. Federal law requires the workers to be housed and paid at least a minimum wage set by the Labor Department.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants farmers to be able to retain workers, even as his administration calls for the deportation of all illegal immigrants.

“I’m not going to be abandoning my farmers,” Trump said June 30 in Florida. “We’re strong on the borders, but we’re also strong for the farmers, but also for others, in the hotel industry, etc.

“They’re not going to have citizenship, but they’ll be working. They’ll be paying taxes,” he said. “We’re going to put our farmers in charge of those people that are under them. They know the people, and I think it’s going to work out really well.

“We’re going to take care of our farmers, but we’re going to take the criminals out,” Trump said.