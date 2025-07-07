Idaho Wheat Commission approves $3.3 million budget Published 9:54 am Monday, July 7, 2025

The Idaho Wheat Commission board has approved a budget of $3.3 million, down from its $3.5 million budget last year.

“We held more in reserves this year in case changes in availability of federal funds posed a threat to research and marketing development programs,” executive director Britany Hurst Marchant told the Capital Press. “The commission remained conservative with funding grants with all of our partners, public and private, in an effort to be prepared for future impacts.”

Commission policy is to retain $1.5 million in reserves.

“Our reserves are currently above that threshold at just over $2 million,” Hurst Marchant said.

The current assessment in Idaho is 4.5 cents per bushel. The commission has legislative authority to go up to 5 cents per bushel without prior approval from the Idaho Legislature, but there are no plans to increase to the cap at this time or in the near future, Hurst Marchant said.

Harvest outlook

Idaho started out the year with favorable subsoil and topsoil moisture profiles, and reservoirs have been full enough to supply irrigators with adequate water, Hurst Marchant said.

“The irrigated crop is thriving,” she said.

Idaho has been behind average precipitation throughout the spring and early summer, with drought conditions and high temperatures causing some heat stress in the dryland areas of northern and southern Idaho.

“We are expecting dryland acres to produce somewhat below average due to the heat stress, particularly in the spring wheat crop,” Hurst Marchant said.