Stripe rust found in eastern Idaho wheat field Published 1:08 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

University of Idaho cereals pathology and agronomy researcher Juliet Marshall on July 1 received a report of stripe rust in a Monteview-area farmer’s field of UI Gold, a hard white spring wheat variety.

A private crop consultant reported the finding and sent photos of affected plants to Marshall, who confirmed stripe rust. The infection was limited to field corners that were outside the coverage area of pivot sprinklers and instead irrigated by hand lines.

“This is the first report,” she said. “I have not heard of any additional report of stripe rust infection, though I would welcome additional reports.”

Stripe rust can reduce yields by 40% or more, according to USDA’s Agricultural Research Service. Small yellowish fungal structures called uredinia appear in rows on leaves.

Growers who have UI Gold or other susceptible varieties at an early enough growth stage to be within a fungicide label’s application window should consider spraying, said Marshall, who is based in Idaho Falls. On the farm where stripe rust was found recently, the crop was at too advanced a stage — headed and flowering — for fungicide application.

“In a lot of cases, we are past the window of application,” she said July 7. “But in some of the upper-elevation areas, it is not past the window.”

In wheat, heading occurs before flowering. The strobiluron class of fungicides can be applied until flowering, though UI does not recommend doing so after heading, Marshall said. The triazole class — which the university recommends because it controls stripe rust and Fusarium head blight — can only be applied at heading.

At a growth stage where application still falls within label timetables, spraying a triazole fungicide after a stripe rust infection can reduce yield loss and help the crop maintain test weight, she said. For Fusarium head blight, applying a triazole can reduce mycotoxin production and, in turn, yield loss.

University research and extension staff scout for diseases and have UI Gold in variety trials in Tetonia, Idaho Falls, Aberdeen, Rupert and Soda Springs.

Marshall can be reached at 208-529-8376 or jmarshall@uidaho.edu.