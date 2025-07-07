Washington State University field day to cover latest tree fruit research Published 2:15 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Sunrise Research Farm Field Day, hosted by Washington State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service, is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 24.

The free event at the WSU site will feature discussions about the latest tree fruit research.

Topics include sunburn physiology, drape net for codling moth, ground cover management to limit X-disease spread, thinking long term with soil health management, and WA 38 maturity and greasiness facts.

WSU’s Sunrise Research Farm is located at 114 Sunrise Court, Rock Island, Wash.

For more information and to register, go to https://SunriseFieldDay.eventbrite.com.