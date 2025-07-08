Ag export worries weaken farmer sentiment in June Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Farmer sentiment weakened in June, and a major reason appeared to be a cloudy outlook on exports, according to the latest edition of the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer.

“I think it’s policy uncertainty,” said Michael Langemeier, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture, in an online analysis.

He added that there were plenty of unknowns regarding the farm bill, trade and tariffs.

The barometer fell to 146 in June, down from 158 a month earlier, which was the highest reading in four years.

“It is a significant decline, but still way stronger than what we were seeing last year at this time,” said James Mintert, Purdue University professor emeritus in the department of agricultural economics. In June 2024, the barometer score was 105.

The survey includes farmers of corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton, as well as producers of beef cattle, hogs and dairy.

The most recent barometer survey took place from June 9-13 and fewer farmers and ranchers expressed optimism about future ag exports.

About 41% of producers said they expect agricultural exports to increase over the next 5 years, down from 52% who felt that way in May.

The barometer, however, offers a complex picture of farmers’ thoughts regarding policy and the economy.

Farmers and ranchers remain worried about tariffs’ impacts on income, but the percentage of producers who expect a negative or very negative effect has declined since March and April.

In those months combined, about 56% of producers expected detrimental impacts to farm income from tariffs. In May and June combined, that figure dropped to 45%.

At the same time, 23% of respondents in March and April expected tariffs to cause beneficial impacts on their farm incomes, and that rose to 27% in May and June.

“A majority of producers continue to say that they think the use of tariffs by the U.S. will strengthen the U.S. economy in the long run,” Mintert said. That figure was 63% in June, down from 70% in April and May.

The number of farmers who said it’s a good time to invest climbed to 24% in June, double what it was a year ago.

However, the percentage of producers who said they planned to reduce their farm machinery purchases this year compared to 2024 rose to 54% in June, up from 48% in May.

“Maybe they’re in a wait and see attitude,” Langemeier said.

“People think it’s a good time to make a deal because inventories are pretty large and dealers might be more willing to negotiate, but they’re not willing to actually step out and write a check and make that investment decision,” Mintert said.

The Farm Financial Performance Index fell 5 points to 104 in June. This index has ranged from 101 to 111 since January, and a score above 100 indicates U.S. farmers expect a stronger financial performance this year than in 2024.

Strong income prospects for the livestock sector, especially among beef producers, are lifting the farm income outlook.