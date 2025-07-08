USDA targets Chinese-owned farmland Published 9:57 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The USDA rolled out a plan July 8 to block Chinese investors from buying farmland, calling it a matter of national security.

Cabinet members, federal lawmakers and President Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, joined Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins at a press conference at the USDA headquarters in Washington, D.C., to announce what the department called its National Farm Security Action Plan.

Under the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978, foreign investors who acquire, transfer, or hold interest in U.S. agricultural land are required to report those holdings and transactions to the USDA.

Under its plan, USDA will create an online filing system for those disclosures to facilitate the sharing of those filings with the public. It will also increase fines for late or false disclosures.

The plan urges Congress and states to block farmland ownership by foreign adversaries, calls for greater scrutiny of land acquisitions and potentially taking back land bought by China-owned companies.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was concerned about whether foreign adversaries own farmland near military bases and also the potential impact to agricultural production.

“We would be asleep at the wheel if we were not fully a party to an effort like this to ensure our nation has the food supply it needs,” he said.

Foreign persons had an interest in nearly 45 million acres of agricultural land as of the end of 2023, or about 3.5% of privately owned farmland and timberland, according to the USDA Farm Service Agency. Chinese investors owned 277,336 acres, or slightly less than 1%.

Chinese nationals owned 535 acres of agricultural land in Washington; 147 acres in Idaho; 28 acres in Union County, Ore.; and 1,759 acres in California. The Idaho land was bought in Canyon County in 2023 by Syngenta Seeds, according to the USDA.

Foreign ownership has been rising in recent years, with foreign holdings increasing by an average of nearly 2.6 million acres a year since 2017. Canadians own 33% of the foreign-owned agricultural land. Forest land makes up 48% of foreign ownership. Cropland makes up 29%. Pasture, buildings and roads make up the rest.

Chinese land holdings at the end of 2023 included 89,218 acres owned by Smithfield Foods, a Hong Kong-owned company based in Smithfield, Virginia.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said Chinese nationals shouldn’t own any agricultural land.

“Get the hell out of American agriculture,” Marshall said.

Iranians owned 3,030 acres of agricultural land at the end of 2023, according to the USDA. Russians owned 11 acres. North Koreans owned no U.S. agricultural land.

No state has outright banned foreign ownership of agricultural land, though about half the states, including Idaho, have some restrictions, according to the National Agricultural Law Center.

Oregon bars foreign nationals from buying public lands. California and Washington do not restrict foreign ownership of land.