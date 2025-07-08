Washington grain commission approves $8.4 million budget Published 9:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Washington Grain Commission board has approved a nearly $8.4 million budget for the next year, up 15% from last year’s $7.3 million budget.

The education portion of the budget has historically been the smallest of the commission’s three foundational areas — market development, research and education, executive director Casey Chumrau told the Capital Press.



This year, it will still be the smallest, but saw the largest increase compared to the previous year, as the commission will join the Washington Potato Commission as co-producers of the television show “Washington Grown.”

The grain commission was an original co-producer on the TV show, now in its 13th season.

The commission’s education budget this year is about $995,000, up from $715,000 last year. The board approved up to $253,000 for the TV show.

“The highly popular, award-winning show will help us achieve one of our main strategic initiatives, which is to engage the domestic and global consumer on the economic and health benefits of small grains, to increase their understanding of where and how their food is produced, and improve the public image of small grain farmers,” Chumrau said.

Market development is nearly $1.6 million, up from $1.4 million last year.

The only decrease in the budget was for compensation, or office salaries, which was budgeted high last year, Chumrau said.

Research

Research is nearly $2.5 million in the budget this year, up from $1.89 million the previous year.

The rise in funding includes increased costs of labor for existing projects and a few new research projects at Washington State University, Chumrau said.

Funding changes on the federal level for research affected the budget, Vice President Mary Palmer Sullivan said.

“Since so many cuts have been made to WSU and USDA Agricultural Research Service, many thought it was not the time to cut funding for research to our budget,” Sullivan said.

Reserves

The commission increased its general reserves from $5.4 million to $6.4 million this year, in case of a crop disaster, because that’s been the average figure for expenditures for the past five years, Chumrau said.

“We are very fortunate to have healthy reserves,” she said. “Since Washington’s assessment is based on a percentage of the selling price, we’ve had two years of low wheat prices now and therefore lower revenue.”

The commission’s assessment rate on wheat and wheat seed is three-fourth of 1%. The assessment rate on barley and barley seed is 1%. Both rates are applied to the net receipt amount received by the seller, the producer, at the first point of sale.

Chumrau pointed to the “responsible planning” of past commissioners, and several pandemic years with low expenses.

“We are able to fund a complete budget, including some additional opportunities that will help us serve Washington grain producers,” Chumrau said.