Water supply outlook worsens in much of Idaho Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Water shortages are increasingly likely in parts of Idaho as a promising supply has dwindled quickly.

Exceptionally warm, dry weather since April 1 has “dramatically changed the outlook on water supply conditions statewide,” Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema wrote in a July 1 report.

As of April 1, the water year that got underway six months earlier was shaping up to provide a healthy supply for most of the state’s southern region, he reported. The south had mostly normal or better reservoir volumes carried over from the 2024 irrigation season except on some small reservoirs such as the one Salmon River Canal Co. operates south of Twin Falls, and Mackay Reservoir in the central mountains. In the north, a respite from two years of drought looked possible.

Now, “it seems all but certain that the drought in northern Idaho will continue for another year,” Hoekema wrote.

In the east, water shortages “are becoming increasingly likely,” he wrote. Snake River reservoir system storage volume “is below average for this time of year and being consumed at a rate that is significantly greater than normal. Unless the North American Monsoon brings significant moisture and humidity to the eastern Snake River basin, it is becoming increasingly likely that water users will experience shortages in August and September.”

Summer temperatures also will impact shortages and their severity, according to Hoekema.

In the southwest, Boise, Payette and Owyhee reservoir systems “still appear likely to see only limited water shortages” due to strong carryover and snowpack, he reported. But these reservoirs are expected to have little carryover for 2026.

GridMet data that measure the potential water deficit — which takes into account precipitation and evapotranspiration — show exceptional drought conditions as of late June in the state’s north, south-central and far-southwest regions that occur once in 50-100 years, according to the report. Evapotranspiration accounts for evaporation and plants’ water use.

PRISM precipitation and temperature data show the April-June period was the fifth driest on record, with only 1919, 1924, 1931 and 2022 drier statewide. (The driest was 1924, followed by 2022.) And several new low-precipitation records were set for the period in the network of snowpack telemetry sites that USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service operates in the Idaho mountains.

“Temperature during this period was at the 82nd percentile, which increased agricultural water demand,” Hoekema wrote.

“This sudden dryness caused the April 1 forecasts to plummet,” he wrote.

The conditions hampered the efficiency of runoff making it to streams and reservoirs, Hoekema said in an interview.

Reduced yields are likely in dryland, rain-fed areas of the north region, where crops are maturing ahead of schedule, he said.Shortages in the east could be reduced by late-summer monsoonal activity, which is “not a frequent event, but not unheard of,” Hoekema said. If it occurs, increases in humidity and rain result.

Eastern users “should carefully track use of storage water to try to extend it as long as practicable through conservation or other means,” he said.