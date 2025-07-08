Writing rancher does what she loves for decades Published 8:01 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Sometimes weak or sickly calves are being nursed in the living room so they can be turned out to graze with the herd in spring. Deadlines for articles and books always loom. Cattle and horses need to be fed.

It’s a lifestyle that is perfect for Heather Smith Thomas at Sky Range Ranch south of Salmon in east central Idaho.

For six decades, Thomas has written more than 15,000 articles for horse and cattle publications along with 23 books about horse training, livestock care, and life on the ranch she has called home since childhood.

“It’s not often that you get to do the things you love,” she said of writing, training horses, and raising cattle with her husband, Lynn, along Withington Creek beneath the Lemhi Range.

She still writes for more than 25 publications, getting up before dawn to write or do interviews on the East Coast before helping with chores, then squeezing in writing when possible during the rest of the day.

“I’m still enjoying my relationship with cattle, still trying to learn everything I can about these marvelous animals and sharing my experiences with my readers,” she said.

Her current project is a book called “Raising Cattle on Your Homestead Farm.”

Many of her stories are still posted at smallfarmersjournal.com. Her blog that she wrote for many years is also still posted.

Thomas’ father, a Methodist minister who always wanted a small cattle ranch, finally fulfilled his dream along Withington Creek, instilling in his daughter a desire to one day run the family ranch.

In high school, Thomas launched her writing career.

“I started writing to express my interest and passion about animals, especially horses and cattle,” she said.

Her articles helped pay for her education at the University of Puget Sound. During the summer between her sophomore and junior years, she wrote the manuscript for her first book, “A Horse in Your Life: A Guide for the New Owner.”

It was published in 1966, the year she graduated from college with degrees in history and English.

After college, she and Lynn, who had known each other in high school and dated in college, were married in March 1966. They ran a small dairy farm near Gooding with the goal of saving enough money to eventually return to Withington Creek to run her dad’s ranch.

In 1967, they returned and started purchasing his ranch “as well as half the ranch where we’re living now. For 40 years we leased the other parcels, putting it all together. With hard work and my writing, this was enough land to have enough cows to create a livelihood.”

Sky Range Ranch stretches for 5 miles along the narrow creek canyon.

“It was a tremendous challenge — to create new ditches and repair old ones, and build more than 10 miles of new fences and repair the old ones on parts of these ranches,” she said. “There are more than 25 miles of fence and 10 miles of ditches on this strung-out place.”

Thomas describes their ranch as “beautiful country but not very productive with steep hill pastures and limited hay ground in small meadows along the creek. To maximize our grazing potential, we have cross fences to facilitate pasture rotations and bought extra hay.”

With crossbred bulls of several breeds, they developed a herd with genetics suited to the high altitude pastures.

A few years ago, the Thomases sold sections of the ranch to their son Michael and daughter Andrea.

“We’re still doing what we love — just on a smaller scale,” she said.

Along with technical books, Thomas wrote a three-book ranch series “in the James Herriot tradition,” according to an editor at “Gulf Coast Cattleman.” She describes heart-warming bonds with livestock, pets, and wildlife in “Horse Tales,” “Cow Tales,” and “Ranch Tales.”

Whenever Thomas checks off another story on her list, often two will replace it.

“I’ll never run out of things to write about.”

Her books are available on Amazon or by contacting her at P.O. Box 15, Salmon, Idaho 83467.