Oregon averages one fatal tractor crash on roadways per year Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

More tractors and combines are slowly rumbling from field to field during harvest and that poses dangers to farm workers and drivers if residents aren’t alert and ready to share roadways.

On June 17, a motorist was killed when her vehicle struck a swather’s boom on Highway 194 near Monmouth, Ore., in the mid-Willamette Valley.

According to Oregon State Police, the equipment operator did everything possible to avoid a crash — the driver apparently misjudged or wasn’t attentive.

Several other crashes involving farm machinery have occurred in Oregon this summer. Statistically, such wrecks are rare, but they happen.

Oregon has averaged nearly one fatal crash per year involving farm equipment on roadways from 2019 to 2023, the latest year figures were available from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The state also averaged four serious injury crashes and 32 total crashes involving ag machinery during that five-year time frame.

“Even though the number of crashes involving farm equipment each year is relatively low, the outcomes can be serious,” said Mindy McCartt, Oregon Department of Transportation public information officer.

“These are preventable incidents, and a little caution goes a long way,” she added, in an email.

Cory Stengel, the Oregon Farm Bureau’s health and safety chairman, said equipment operators need to follow all laws, get proper training and be aware of the size of equipment.

Operators typically understand they’re holding up traffic but don’t have an opportunity to safely pull off the road to let vehicles pass, said Stengel, a Central Oregon hay farmer. Most crashes are caused by drivers’ impatience, he said.

“They need to get somewhere quick and they’re going to take risks,” Stengel said.

Some farmers move machinery at times when there’s less traffic, or load equipment on trailers for long distances.

But there are instances where farmers can’t wait, such when a crop has to be harvested, or if a weather front is arriving.

In 2024 in Washington, there were zero fatalities, three serious injury crashes and 57 collisions involving farm machinery on roadways, according to data from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The state of Idaho doesn’t track crashes involving ag equipment on public roadways, as the majority of those occur on county roads, said Justin Smith, Idaho Transportation Department public information officer.

Officials said motorists should use extra caution when approaching farm vehicles, which often are traveling well below the speed limit, especially on rural roads.

“Drivers should slow down, be patient, and only pass when it’s legal and safe, in clearly marked passing zones, with plenty of space and visibility,” said Stefanie Randolph, WSDOT acting communications director, in an email.

McCartt said drivers should look for an orange triangle emblem on the back of farm equipment that signals a slow-moving vehicle.

Motorists should avoid passing near curved bridges, field entrances or intersections, where tall crops and other factors can reduce visibility, McCartt added, in an email.

Farm equipment is usually wider than other vehicles, can make wide turns and can take up more than one lane, so motorists should move over to give them as much room as possible.

Large farm vehicles might not be able to move over. If possible, motorists should pull off briefly to let them pass.

Smith urged drivers not to tailgate. “Farm equipment often slows quickly to turn off the road. Give yourself plenty of room to stop,” he said, in an email.

Smith said that driving behind farm equipment can be frustrating.

“It’s important to avoid allowing that frustration to lead to unsafe maneuvers,” he said.