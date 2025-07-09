Simplot must pay for cattle upkeep in phosphate spill lawsuit Published 11:34 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A federal judge has ordered the J.R. Simplot agribusiness company to pay for the upkeep of cattle allegedly contaminated with heavy metals during litigation over the matter.

The ruling results from a lawsuit against Simplot filed by Idaho ranchers Lynn and Glenna Rasmussen, who claim a phosphate slurry spill from the company’s pipeline has harmed their cattle and endangered their business.

Given the financial disparity between the litigants, it’s appropriate for Simplot to pay for the cattle’s maintenance, as the animals are expected to serve as evidence in the case, according to Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye.

“Simplot, as an extremely large corporation, is in a much better position to preserve the cows as evidence than the Rasmussens are, who are facing foreclosure on their ranch,” Nye said.

According to the ranch’s complaint, Simplot hasn’t adequately remediated damage to the Rasmussens’ federal grazing allotment near Grace, Idaho, caused by a ruptured pipeline that transports phosphate slurry for processing into fertilizer.

The ranchers are seeking roughly $280 million in damages from Simplot and also accuse Idaho regulators of helping the company evade responsibility for the pipeline spill.

In the short term, though, the couple asked for an emergency relief order requiring Idaho regulators to condemn about 740 allegedly contaminated cattle and for Simplot to pay for their disposal.

The judge has denied that motion, finding the Rasmussens and Simplot have submitted conflicting evidence in the case, so it’s currently “next to impossible” to determine if the ranchers are likely to win the lawsuit.

To obtain the injunction they requested, the ranchers would have to show “the facts and the law clearly favor them,” which has not happened, Nye said.

“It seems the cattle have only been tested in a very preliminary fashion up until this point, and the data gathered seems to be limited in the information it provides,” he said.

Samples of soil and cattle tissue provided by the Rasmussens point to high levels of heavy metals, while Simplot’s tests indicate water and soil affected by the spill would not expose cattle to heavy metal toxicity, the judge said.

The agribusiness company has “effectively presented arguments” that the existing data does not prove the cattle were contaminated by the spill, he said.

“That is not to say further discovery will not establish such contamination or causation, but the success on the merits threshold is not met at this time,” Nye said.

The ranchers also based their injunction request on laws that don’t allow for such an order, according to the judge.

For example, the federal Superfund statute pertains only to the direct management of hazardous waste, not to cattle that might have been exposed to it, he said.

Similarly, the federal Clean Water Act only allows for injunctions to enforce water quality standards, not the disposal of livestock potentially affected by contaminated water, Nye said.

As for the rancher’s request for the cattle to be condemned, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s authority applies to animals exposed to communicable diseases but not heavy metal contaminants, the judge said.

Finally, it would be “patently unfair” to order the cattle’s destruction before Simplot had a chance to run independent tests to defend against the ranch’s allegations, he said.

“It is critical that the cows remain available as evidence during discovery,” Nye said.

At the same time, caring for the cattle is leading to the ranch’s “financial insolvency,” as the couple does not want to risk their reputation or be liable for selling the animals for meat, he said.

To that end, the federal rules of civil procedure can protect a litigant from shouldering hardship due to an opposing party’s demands for discovery, or the process of uncovering and gathering evidence, the judge said.

“The court finds the Rasmussens would be subject to undue burden and expense if they were required to keep the cows alive and healthy throughout this litigation,” he said.

As a result, the judge has ruled that Simplot is financially responsible for maintaining the potentially contaminated cattle “for the duration of this litigation.”

The judge also raised the possibility that Simplot could simply buy the cattle at fair market value, but said the parties have yet to reach a resolution on a possible sale under negotiations that began last month.

“No matter the outcome of that settlement, whether the cows are purchased by Simplot, remain with the Rasmussens, or are subjected to other arrangements, the cows must be preserved for discovery, and the cost of preservation will be borne by Simplot,” Nye said.