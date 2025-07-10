Ag community shows up at Idaho Foodbank to support Beef Counts Published 3:22 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Mike Bauscher spent part of his day at The Idaho Foodbank’s Meridian headquarters affixing labels to rounded, one-pound packages of ground beef.

The Beef Counts labels indicate upcoming distribution to people in need through a program that food bank leaders and beef industry participants put together 15 years ago. Community and volunteer events throughout the year help to raise awareness of Idaho Beef Counts while bringing together participating producers and others.

Bauscher, a first-timer at the July 8 volunteer labeling session, said he was particularly moved by food bank president and CEO Randy Ford’s event-opening comment that 12.7% of Idahoans are food insecure, including 16% of the state’s children.

“This is as good of a cause as you can get,” said Bauscher, who works for a large bank in Boise. “Anything I can do to help, I’m happy to be here.”

Beef Counts provides an opportunity for farmers, ranchers and others to “give back” by providing high-quality, high-protein beef for year-round distribution to people in need, said Bruce Kerner, an Idaho Beef Council board member and Weiser-area rancher.

Donations continue to grow, and recently high beef prices can make it easier for industry participants to donate, he said. The donations fund purchases of beef processed for distribution through the food bank’s statewide network.

For the calendar year through June 30, donations totaled $94,175, nearly 62% of the full-year goal, said Shari Gulledge, finance and operations director at the Beef Council.

The program began in 2010 after the food bank, the Idaho Cattle Association and Idaho CattleWomen, the Beef Council, and producer and processor Agri Beef — which matches donations each year up to $50,000 — saw a need for more lean protein in the food bank channel. More than 2.6 million three-ounce servings have been distributed since.

The beef goes through Boise-based Agri Beef’s USDA-inspected processing facility in Toppenish, Wash., and is shipped to the food bank for distribution.

Protein accounts for about 15% of Idaho Foodbank distribution, “and we could always use more,” said Theresa Vawter, public affairs and government relations manager for Idaho Foodbank.

Beef Counts provides nutritious protein on an ongoing basis, important partly because the food bank’s systemwide donations tend to peak in the last two months of the year “but the need for assistance is all year long,” she said.

AgWest Farm Credit presented a $10,000 check at the labeling event. Agar Transportation, Bank of Eastern Oregon and NW Mixer Feeders are among other 2025 program sponsors.

July is Idaho Beef Month.

Program detail:

https://www.idbeef.org/raising-beef/beef-counts

https://idahofoodbank.org/about/corporate-partners/beef-counts/