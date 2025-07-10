AgWest donates to WSU’s plant growth facility Published 3:17 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

AgWest Farm Credit has pledged a $500,000 donation to the new plant growth facility at Washington State University’s Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center.

The planned $18.2 million facility will replace aging infrastructure at the center, enabling state-of-the-art capabilities for year-round research.

Jim Smith, senior director of development for the College of Agricultural, Human & Natural Resource Sciences, said the construction project just went out to bid a few weeks ago and the process is set to close in the middle of July.

“I am anticipating a groundbreaking in mid-October, though we are still waiting on final details. Once construction begins, the timeline for completion is expected to be about 24 months,” Smith said in an email.

WSU continues to seek private support to fully fund the plant growth facility, with approximately $2.6 million in philanthropic contributions still needed to complete the project.

Overall, donations will make up about $4.2 million of the facility’s price tag.

The Washington Legislature will provide about $10 million in state funding, and $4 million will come from royalties from Cosmic Crisp apples and other WSU-developed products.

This spring, the Northwest Nursery Improvement Institute pledged $600,000 to the plant growth facility to ensure the state’s tree fruit industry remains competitive and sustainable for generations to come.

AgWest Farm Credit is an agricultural lending service with more than a century of experience serving farmers, ranchers, timber harvesters and aquatic producers throughout the western U.S.

“This investment demonstrates AgWest’s commitment to championing agriculture,” said Bill Perry, president and CEO of AgWest.

“The new facility will offer long-lasting benefits to growers, attract top-tier scientists and expand research capabilities,” he said, in a news release.

WSU scientists have already benefited from AgWest’s past support, which allowed the center to modernize its postharvest and fruit handling and storage capabilities, said Lee Kalcsits, TFREC research team lead and endowed chairman of environmental tree fruit physiology and management.

“With this gift, we are one step closer to a new facility which will support research and extension programs dedicated to tree fruit,” Kalcsits said, in the news release.

The plant growth facility will feature controlled environments and enable scientists to study plant growth, pest resistance and environmental stressors in new and advanced ways.

Its modern growth and research spaces are expected to accelerate cultivar development, advance pest management strategies and optimize production methods for Washington’s $10 billion tree fruit industry.