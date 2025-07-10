Border closed again as New World screwworm advances north Published 11:13 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has again closed the Southern border to live cattle, bison and horse imports after New World screwworms were detected in Veracruz, Mexico, 370 miles south of the United States.

The detection was approximately 160 miles north of where authorities had hoped to stop the pest’s northward expansion by dispersing sterile screwworm flies to frustrate reproduction. Screwworms were detected about two months ago 700 miles from the border.

The new case raises concerns that screwworms have gotten through the sterile-fly barrier and will continue to advance toward the U.S.

“We must see additional progress combating NWS in Veracruz and other nearby states in order to reopen livestock ports along the Southern border,” Rollins said in a statement July 9.

As maggots, New World screwworms gnaw on openings and wounds of livestock. Screwworms were eradicated from the U.S. and Mexico in the 1980s, but in 2022 broke out of South America and began moving up through Central America. Screwworms arrived in southern Mexico in November.

The USDA previously twice closed the border to imported cattle, bison and horses as it worked with Mexican counterparts to increase surveillance, and produce and release more sterile flies.

The USDA reopened a point of entry in Arizona on July 7 and planned to reopen four other border crossings by mid-September.

“The United States has promised to be vigilant and after detecting this new NWS case, we are pausing the planned port reopenings to further quarantine and target this deadly pest in Mexico,” Rollins said.

About 60% of all cattle imported to the U.S. enters from Mexico. A congressional report on the New World screwworms stated that closing the border could raise beef prices.

R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard said the border should stay closed until screwworms are eradicated in Mexico.

“This is what it looks like to put America first, not cave to global interests,” Bullard said in a statement. “Closing the border isn’t just justified, it’s essential,” he said in a statement.

The USDA produces sterile flies at laboratories in Panama and Mexico. The U.S should have a production facility in South Texas, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall said.

“Unfortunately, screwworm continues to move north through Mexico, and it’s clear that the United States needs a sterile fly facility of our own here at home,” he said.

Texas congressmen have introduced legislation authorizing the USDA to build a sterile fly production facility. The USDA said earlier this month it planned to beef up surveillance along the border and disperse flies from a former air force base in Texas.