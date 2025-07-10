Innovator overhauls supply chain to connect farmers, buyers Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Joni Kindwall-Moore likes to bring people together.

“You literally can’t do business well without understanding that humans need connection, and networks drive everything,” she said. “If we start looking at things as interactions instead of just transactions, we can create more resilient models that are better for the economy and better for people.”

Kindwall-Moore founded Snacktivist Foods, a food innovation company, in 2015, designed to elevate under-used crops and farmer-connected supply chains.

She helped found the North American Millets Alliance in 2022, to help promote millets as a crop and ingredient in food processing, in conjunction with the United Nations’ International Year of Millets.

Now she is launching the Ryzosphere, a platform for producers, processors, buyers and farmer-focused support services.

Kindwall-Moore wants to help farmers make connections within the supply chain.

“We underestimate the power the markets have over what farming actually is,” she said.

“Farmers are some of the most educated, resourceful segments of the population. They’re incredible — they’re businesspeople, but they’re also land stewards. But their hands are tied. They don’t have democratized access to markets.”

Kindwall-Moore often asks farmers what they wish they could be doing on their farms. The answer often comes tied within the reality of what’s profitable. But most farmers feel a “deep need” to make sure their practices benefit the entire ecosystem, she said.

“The markets must fundamentally shift if we ever want to support a sustainable model on farms,” she said.

People and plants

Kindwall-Moore is an ethnobotanist, a scientist who studies the relationship between people and plants for food and medicine. She was a researcher in health sciences and then became an ICU-ER nurse, a position she held for 15 years until 2019.

“I was really troubled by the fact that so much of our patient population was there for preventable health-related disease,” she said.

Snacktivist focuses on innovation around grains such as millet, sorghum, buckwheat and teff, which don’t require as many inputs, are drought resistant and rich in nutrients.

“Once we bring back healthier rotations to farms, the health will impact the economics and will impact the environmental outcomes,” she said. “You cannot solve one — they all come together. We’ve tried to do reductionistic models of fixing systemic problems, and it just fails again and again.”

Upbringing

Kindwall-Moore grew up on a small farm between Tillamook, Ore., and Salem.

“Timber, fishing, farming was my upbringing,” she said.

Her parents both worked off the farm. She’d work harvest in the summer, driving commercial double-axle, 18-speed diesel trucks at 16.

While living in Alaska, she saw the tug of war between wild fish, farmed fish, nutrition, rural economics, sustainability and natural resources extraction.

“All of the things in my life have brought me back to the connections between human and food,” she said. “I really enjoy this work a lot. I feel like I can make a difference.”

Updating food and ag

Kindwall-Moore first developed the Ryzosphere business plan under a different name in 2016-17, pitching it as a technology incubator to potential investors.

She was told at the time there was no need for transparency in the food system, or digital automation, and that health and climate didn’t matter.

“And then they said, ‘You’re a mom and a nurse — you should probably just make cookies if you want to do something impactful,’” she said.

Food and agriculture stubbornly cling to analog tools from the 1980s, she said.

“We’ve not embraced consumerization that transformed real estate, travel and consumer purchasing, like Amazon,” she said. “It’s transformed everything but food and ag.”

Connecting to the right farmer

By “automating diligence,” there’s less risk for farmers, she said.

For example, she worked through Snacktivist to buy sorghum from a grower, but didn’t ensure the grower’s farmhands knew that the sorghum needed to be gluten-free, which required a double-wash on all of the harvesting equipment.

“Because we hadn’t put all of the steps in place, they didn’t know, they went out and harvested it, and it was all contaminated, I couldn’t buy a single bag,” Kindwall-Moore said.

Fortunately in that instance, the farmer had another place to sell his sorghum.

“But we’ve had situations where that could have been catastrophic,” she said. “Now a farmer is sitting on a crop they can’t sell. That’s economically disastrous. And, when those deals fall through, why don’t we have a place where we can say, ‘Hey, we’ve got an excess of something,’ or there’s a purchaser who says, ‘I’m short on something because my (crop) got ruined by hail. Where can I find somebody who’s growing this crop under these management practices, under these criteria?’”

The Ryzosphere is slated to launch by invitation only in September for early adopters, and then more widely in early 2026.

It’s not just for the so-called “most perfect organic farmer in the world,” Kindwall-Moore said.

“If you want to do better, and you can demonstrate that year after year you’re making an improvement, you’re our people,” she said. “Different buyers have different needs, and our job is to connect them to the right farmer.”

‘Processing is the center of the universe’

As co-founder of the North American Millets Alliance, Kindwall-Moore has been an advisor on CIVC, which is working to expand and establish a processing facility in Montana for organic and regeneratively grown gluten-free oats, millet and buckwheat in Montana.

She’s raising awareness around millets for purchasers and farmers. It’s a good example of how Ryzosphere will help support new processors, she said.

“Processing is the center of the universe for us, because processing is where it all stalls out,” she said. “That’s how the consolidated giants of the field exercise their dominance over the industry, they control the manufacturing. If we can shine a light on independent processing and manufacturing, we can start to actually grow our own market.”

There’s room to work with the larger companies, she said. But “robust” independent processors would make the food system more “nimble.”

“The big guys can’t shift very quickly — for a number of reasons, I’m not expecting them to,” she said. “But if we could have all of these independent processors popping up doing niche work that represent a critical need in the food system, it’s a really big market signal that the tides are shifting towards more diversity, higher-quality food. That’s how we’re going to get the big guys to change. Eventually they’re probably going to acquire a lot of these smaller niche processors.”

Processing is the most significant barrier, Kindwall-Moore said. “A lot of great projects just can’t move forward because they can’t get through that value chain.”

Regenerative potatoes

Through Snacktivist, Kindwall-Moore is helping Hutterian farmers in Odessa, Wash., find prospective buyers for their regeneratively grown potatoes. They’re trying to move 18 million pounds raised on 13,000 acres: https://tinyurl.com/prkhhr7r.

The “Low-Chem-Pact” potatoes are grown using significantly less pesticide, water and nitrogen fertilizer compared to those grown using conventional methods.

“That’s what makes me so excited about this project,” Kindwall-Moore said. “If you can put something as humble and simple as a potato in front of somebody and say,

‘This is radically different from the potato you grew up with’ …. you’re winning,” she said.

The spuds are now sold in various avenues, including as french fries in a Las Vegas casino and a large hospital food service management company.

“We had to develop a brand-new business model for how to figure this out, because there are no norms for regenerative premiums in the market, at all,” Kindwall-Moore said. “We had to completely rethink the whole deal.”

So far, the project has helped sell 6 million pounds, she said. “I’m really hoping next year at this time I can say we’ve helped move 20 million pounds,” she said.

She wants to help other regenerative potato farmers connect.

“Once we get the market’s attention, we’re going to be glad that we have each other,” she said. “If you’re trying to fill a large contract, chances are, you might have to reach out and aggregate.”

Pearl millet

The millets alliance recently offered a special series on pearl millet, a “globally significant” crop that’s “very insignificant” in the U.S.

It’s a diabetic-friendly grain, high in fiber, and tastes like rice. Kindwall-Moore cites its nutritional value, drought resilience and soil health properties.

Research shows that use of pearl millet in rotations of potatoes, strawberries or tobacco dramatically decreased nematode damage because it interrupts the pests’ life cycle.

It’s used for dairy cattle feed because of its high calcium.

“Why don’t we have processing infrastructure for that?” she asked. “Farmers would love to grow it, we have germplasm that will grow here. We just don’t have the market path for it.”

Make America Healthy Again

Much of Kindwall-Moore’s goals and approach align with the Make America Healthy Again campaign.

“I’m really grateful for it,” she said. “I do believe sometimes it’s a little misguided from the perspective of me being both a health care professional, a trained scientist and a true food system innovator. I wish they’d spend more time talking to people like me, and they don’t.”

She believes it’s a positive for farmers, but falling short of what it could accomplish with a more holistic approach.

“Having access to a safe food supply, that’s as fundamental as it gets,” she said. “Why we as a nation have been totally neglecting that and allowing outside interests, like private corporations or special interest groups, to corrupt that, is something that Americans have got to wake up to.”

‘You just want to be around her’

Mansfield, Wash., farmer Douglas Poole met Kindwall-Moore while working to improve the soil health of his farmground by diversifying his crops beyond a wheat-fallow rotation.

“Every time I turned around, Joni knew somebody — she knows everybody,” Poole said. “You just want to be around her. I’ve sat countless times watching her in a room, and everybody is on the edge of their seat. She could probably call the president of the United States and in five seconds, she’d have him hooked.”

He’s working with Kindwall-Moore to raise sorghum.

“First and foremost, to be able to grow a crop rotation that actually has a market,” Poole said.

“Wheat is wheat is wheat, and then we got real lucky with canola; the crusher’s 90 miles from my ranch,” Poole said. “But from there, it kind of just falls off for where we can take some of these products. If I can find a market for something I need to be doing anyway, that’s great.”

Poole plans to participate in the Ryzosphere. Just the networking aspect of it is a “huge deal,” he said, giving him the chance to compare experiences with other growers.

“It’s fun watching her work her tail off to find those markets for us,” Poole said of Kindwall-Moore. “Anything she does, I think is going to turn to gold. She truly is looking at humanity, and just wants to do better by that.”

‘Progress out of chaos’

The Ryzosphere is raising $2 million by the third quarter of the year to get up and running, amid a tough funding environment and trade uncertainty.

“What we’re building is a really great opportunity to create progress out of chaos,” Kindwall-Moore said.

“My ‘why’ is, I know we can do better,” she said. “I know we can change the way food does business, so that it is supportive of farmers’ lifestyle and their business, but still produce better-quality food. I truly believe that is possible.”

She believes farmers get caught in the crosshairs of political arguments surrounding food.

“They need to make a living and it’s our job to make sure that they can while doing the best work,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to achieve.”