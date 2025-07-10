Oregon’s fourth conflagration declared for Klamath County fire Published 9:08 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Oregon invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fourth time in 2025 for the Elk Fire in Klamath County.

The wildfire, reported Tuesday morning roughly eight miles north of Bonanza, quickly grew to approximately 2,000 acres and is threatening homes and critical infrastructure.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for those living near the blaze.

“The latest round of lightning and continued dry conditions in Southern Oregon has kept the Oregon fire service and our wildland partners extremely busy,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.

“The extended forecast is not going to provide any relief. Please pay attention to our critical wildfire conditions and take the necessary steps to prevent sparking a human-caused fire,” she added, in a news release.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal had mobilized aid from Lane and Benton county agencies to the Rogue Valley even before the conflagration act had been invoked.

Local firefighters were battling a series of wildfires on Tuesday and the Rogue Valley Fire Defense Board requested the additional assistance.

The Oregon Department of Forestry also deployed an incident management team to the area.

As of Tuesday night, the agency had confirmed more than 72 known fires across Jackson and Josephine counties in Southern Oregon.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area through Wednesday night, with dry conditions and temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s expected through the coming week.

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter at Living Springs Church, 31897 Mission Street in Bonanza, Ore.

Oregon’s three other conflagrations

Oregon’s first conflagration of 2025 was declared June 11 for the Rowena Fire near The Dalles, which ended up scorching about 3,700 acres, destroying 56 residential buildings and 91 other structures.

The fire was human-caused, according to officials. An area couple filed a lawsuit against Union Pacific in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging a train sparked the blaze.

The Alder Springs fire in Jefferson County was declared a conflagration on June 16. That fire burned about 3,300 acres and also was human-caused.

On July 2, the Cold Springs Fire in Umatilla County was declared a conflagration. The wildfire burned nearly 2,500 acres and destroyed one structure.

BLM cites better awareness, rapid response

According to the Bureau of Land Management, fewer large wildfires have been reported this season compared to previous years in Oregon and Washington.

In a news release, officials attributed the trend to increased public awareness and the dedication of initial attack resources.

“People recreating, traveling and working outdoors have stepped up by adhering to fire safety practices, following burn bans and observing campfire restrictions and equipment guidelines,” the news release stated.

Firefighters, smokejumpers and aviation crews have remained on high alert and used high tech fire detection cameras to respond rapidly to new blazes, containing the fires during the first few hours of ignition.

“Initial attack firefighters have been putting out a ton of fires before they get big,” said Richard Parrish, BLM assistant fire management officer.