UI-grown potato crop destined for food bank Published 10:10 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Debbie Love has high hopes for a potato crop planted recently on a university research plot.

“We see a real shortage of local produce as we move into colder months,” the Bonner Community Food Bank executive director told Capital Press. “Potatoes store well and can be distributed throughout our network, which helps to address a real gap. If this season is successful, we hope to expand to other root crops as well.”

Produce grown at the University of Idaho Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center’s gardens has been donated to the food bank since 2020. Center staff added a new crop to the mix June 20 by planting six 200-foot rows of potatoes on part of a plot UI keeps available.

“This collaboration helps us continue providing fresh, locally sourced produce to food-insecure households while supporting sustainable farming practices,” Love said. “The potatoes grown through this project will help feed more than 3,000 people who rely on the food bank each month.”

“We had a great day of planting,” said Kyle Nagy, superintendent and orchard operations manager at the UI Sandpoint center. “It was a little overcast and not too hot.” Rain came the next day to “water in” the new crop, another advantage.

“It was good timing as far as rain, but we are definitely late to the game,” he said.

If the growing season stays warm into the fall, “we should have pretty good success out there,” Nagy said. If harvested potatoes are smaller than desired, “we just wouldn’t have the storage lengths we are looking for.”

Long-storing varieties were chosen “in hopes to really be able to stack them up,” he said. Russet Burbank, Kennebec and Viking Red potatoes were planted — 200 pounds each.

With growing season well underway, one challenge was to find the desired varieties in the right amounts. A local nonprofit and a Spokane, Wash., produce supplier participated in the project.

“It was a vital organizing effort,” Nagy said.

“Although our focus is organic management and regenerative agriculture along with a focus on fruits, we were happy to jump at the opportunity to help our local food bank provide a vital service to the community,” he said.

Center staff plan to evaluate this year’s crop performance and possibly add varieties in the future “so we can provide the food bank with a more diverse storage selection,” Nagy said.

The food bank’s partnership with the UI Sandpoint center “has been an incredible journey,” Love said. The center to date has donated more than 8,300 pounds of fresh produce.

“When we recently met with Kyle, his team and dedicated volunteers to discuss the next phase, it felt like a natural evolution,” she said.

“Our growing season in north Idaho is short, so expanding local food production is a huge benefit to the people who need it most,” Love said.