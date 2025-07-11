Eastern Snake water rights impacts increase as dry spring takes toll Published 2:22 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mathew Weaver in a July 10 methodology order finds Twin Falls Canal Co. may face a shortfall of 75,300 acre-feet in the current irrigation season.

The updated shortfall volume, to be covered by holders of junior groundwater rights, is up 19.5% from the 63,000 acre-feet Weaver estimated in mid-April. A dry, warm spring in the Upper Snake River basin, with rapid snowmelt and reduced runoff, caused the increase, according to an IDWR news release.

The new estimate is based on water flow forecasts and aquifer discharge conditions as well as computer modeling. An updated joint forecast issued by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates Upper Snake natural flow of 2,198,456 acre-feet at the Heise gage near Idaho Falls, down 35% from April.

Under state law, Snake River surface water and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer are managed conjunctively as a single, interconnected system. Surface water users with senior rights have priority over junior users, an approach known as “first in time, first in right.”

The legislature in 2024 expanded the ESPA area of common groundwater supply to include tributary basins in rights administration.

Twin Falls Canal belongs to a coalition of Snake surface water users with senior rights. Under the Surface Water Coalition’s 2005 delivery call, the IDWR director is required by law to issue an order at the beginning of the irrigation season and in July to determine the volume junior ESPA groundwater pumpers owe.

On or before July 25, groundwater users who have consumptive water rights with priority dates junior to Oct, 11, 1900, within the ESPA area of common groundwater supply “shall establish, to the satisfaction of the director that they can mitigate for their proportionate share of the predicted (demand shortfall) of 75,300 acre-feet in accordance with an approved mitigation plan,” Weaver said in the order.

If the user cannot establish an ability to mitigate proportionately per a plan, “the director will issue an order curtailing the junior-priority groundwater user.”

Groundwater users who are in good standing and participating in an approved mitigation plan — including a 2024 settlement agreement between coalition members and groundwater users — will avoid curtailment, according to IDWR.

Junior water users who are not participating in an approved mitigation plan must join one to avoid curtailment.

Most water users will not face curtailment “thanks to the hard work farmers put in last summer to create the 2024 water settlement,” deputy director Brian Patton said. “Compromises like this, and investments in our water supply, will benefit Idaho water users into the future.”

The settlement allows groundwater users to count mitigation volume over four years, seen as an incentive to pursue projects that target long-term water savings.

IDWR uses the court-approved methodology order process to evaluate water supply conditions and irrigation demand. From that data, the department conducts an in-season demand shortfall that quantifies “injury” that groundwater pumping causes to senior right holders.

The methodology was updated in 2023 to help ensure water owed to senior users is delivered in the same year it is needed, according to the department; the curtailment date is based on how much water can be returned to the river by the end of the current irrigation season.

IDWR previously used a “steady state” approach that estimated how much water that curtailed acres would return to the river in the long term — often decades into the future, when impacts of stopping groundwater pumping stabilized.

In the order of July 10, 2025, the early priority date reflects the 2023 changes to the methodology and the increase in injury volume since April, according to the release.

“The reason the curtailment date is so early is that we are several months into the irrigation season and only have a few months left to make up the increased shortfall,” Patton said. “To add the required volume of water in the Snake River, more acres of groundwater-irrigated farmland would need to be curtailed to provide the water by the Sept. 30 deadline.”

The full text of the order is available online at: https://tinyurl.com/IdahoWaterOrder

[PHOTO]

Idaho Department of Water Resources director Mathew Weaver. (Courtesy IDWR)